Timber capture NOSL title

Morning Star Staff

The North Enderby Timber didn’t need showers after winning the North Okanagan Soccer League regular season title Wednesday night.

NET won their second straight title, at 15-1-2, after the Revelstoke Stallions forfeited their game scheduled for Salmon Arm.

The Turn-Key Controls ambushed the last-place Salmon Arm Outlaws 5-0 Wednesday night at MacDonald Park to finish with the same record as NET. After splitting the season series with a win tie and loss each, NET will be the No. 1 playoff seed with a higher goal differential.

The Timber will play the winner of a Saturday battle between fourth-place Revelstoke and fifth-place Peters Tirecraft Sunday at Macdonald Park with a 6 p.m kickoff.

Turn-Key will open the Gibson Cup playoffs against the Outlaws, also at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Controllers spent most of the first half chasing the ball in the Seaton parking lot after missing the net before Nathan Gatenby collected his first goal of the season fresh off a mid summer return from Australia for the 1-0 lead going into the break.

Lendrit Ademi (2). David Weir and Nicholas Macdonald supplied second-half tallies in support of Gregg Douma, who earned the Total Restoration clean sheet.

Salmon Arm Courvas finished third at 9-6-3 with a 2-0 win over the subless Tirecraft.

Central defender Justin Mitchell ran miles and took the Kal Hotel Sports Bar Man of the Match for Tirecraft (6-11-1).