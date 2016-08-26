Vernon Vipers face Centennials tonight

Levi Johnson of the Vernon Vipers tries to slip the puck past netminder Mat Robson of the Penticton Vees in BCHL exhibition play Thursday night at Kal Tire Place.

Morning Star Staff

Milwaukee rookie Grant Cruikshank pocketed 1+2 as the Penticton Vees brushed back the Vernon Vipers 4-1 in B.C. Hockey League exhibition play Thursday night at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers opted to dress a younger squad with only a handful of veterans suiting up.

“It was a good first exhibition game considering the amount of young kids we played and they (Vees) had most of their lineup,” said Viper assistant coach Kevin Kraus. “It was a good showing for our guys; they played a lot of hockey with not a lot of bodies in camp.”

The Vees carried most of the play in the opening 20, getting goals from Cruikshank and Jared Nash and limiting the Vipers to only three shots. Cruikshank, who has a scholarship locked up for 2017 with the University of Wisconsin Badgers, compiled 21 goals and 40 points with the Milwaukee U18 Junior Admirals last year.

The Vipers came out playing more physical in the second period with several big checks and just two minutes into the period, Jagger Williamson found the back of the net on a nice 2-on-1 play with fellow veteran Jimmy Lambert.

Penticton added 5-on-3 powerplay goals from Noah Jordan and Phil Leahy in the third period.

Mat Robson kicked out 14 shot while making his debut in the Vees crease. Gavin Hubbard, 19, of Maryland, and 17-year-old Richmond product Ty Taylor split the Vernon goaltending, each allowing two goals.

Penticton unleashed 35 shots in winning their second straight preseason tilt.

Nolan Hildebrand made 20 saves for the shutout, while Desi Burgart and Turner Ripplinger provided the goals as the Vees iced the West Kelowna Warriors 2-0 Wednesday night.

Vernon hosts the Merritt Centennials tonight at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m.).