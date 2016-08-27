Knights' 99 line explodes in win over Chiefs

The North Okanagan Knights are getting prime-time work from Brady Marzocco in training camp.

Morning Star Staff

It didn’t take long for head coach Bryant Perrier to designate a nickname for his most dangerous forward line.

Perrier has already given the moniker 99 line to the trio of 1999-born Brady Marzocco, Dean Whitcomb and Matthias Urbanksi, who dominated as the North Okanagan Knights stuffed the Kelowna Chiefs 6-2 Friday night in Rutland.

It was the Knights’ first Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition game. The Knights host the Chiefs Sunday, 7 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Perrier says the Knights bring much more skill and a threatening offence than last year’s crew, led by the impressive 99 line.

“They were unreal,” chuckled Perrier. “They were the best line in the game; they are a highly intelligent group of guys.”

Marzocco left the Vernon Midget Tier 2 Vipers midway through last year for the Knights and excelled.

Urbanski was captan of the Prince George LJ Contracting Cougars, winners of the B.C. Midget Tier 2 championship last spring in PG. He delivers saucer passes like he invented them.

Whitcomb has a compete level which Perrier says is “through the roof.”

Wesley Howerton, a 20-year-old on loan from the KIJHL Golden Rockets, opened the North Okanagan scoring. Whitcomb had the second snipe, on an assist from Urbanski.

Marzocco and his linemates then counted two more goals in between tallies by d-man E.J. Shaw of Richmond and Luke Harvie, a Pursuit of Excellence grad.

Vancouver rookie Robert Nawrot was outstanding in recording a shutout over 30 minutes, giving way to Connor Coeyho of Surrey.

“It was a run and gun game which we really don’t like to see, but you have to let the kids go in exhibition games; you have to see what they can do,” said Perrier.

The Knights have 33 players in camp and will trim the roster after Sunday's game.

North Okanagan will practise this week at Kal Tire Place from 1-2:15 p.m. They’re in Sicamous Friday night.