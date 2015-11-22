Tigers honour best

Quintin Harrish showed himself to be a leader with the Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers.

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League team named Harrish its most valuable player at the team’s wind-up awards night.

“He was a true leader right from the get-go this year,” said Tigers’ assistant coach Ryan Minchenko. “He brought it every single game, leading by example and giving it 100 per cent.”

Jordy Barr took home the award for top scorer. Top defensive player honours were shared by Chris Inscho and Ethan Anderson.

Graduating Ryan Sarazin was named unsung hero while Brett Olsen and Jake Pelletier shared rookie of the year honours.

Goalie Darnell Hauca and forward Reed Cashato were named co-winners of the most improved player award. Liam MacPhee picked up the coaches choice honour.

Leslie Landels was named the team’s volunteer of the year.

Roxane Seaton has stepped down at the team’s general manager, though she will stay involved in a league capacity and her husband, Rob, remains the team’s governor. Duane Barr will take over as GM next season.

Harrish, Sarazin and Anderson did help the Coquitlam Adanacs win some hardware at the recent Founders Cup Canadian Junior B Lacrosse Championships in Orangeville, Ont.

The Tigers’ trio was picked up by the B.C. champion Coquitlam Adanacs.

After being eliminated in the championship side quarterfinals, Coquitlam won two games on the consolation side to pick up the tournament’s Tier 2 championship.

Harrish had 1+3 and Sarazin an assist in a 12-9 win over the Manitoba Blizzard in the Tier 2 final.

Coquitlam advanced to the final with a 16-4 romp over the Saskatchewan Swat. Harrish scored twice and Sarazin added a goal for the Adanacs.

The host Orangeville Northmen won the Founders Cup, 11-6, over the Green Gaels of Whitby, Ont. in the championship game.