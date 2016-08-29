Timber vs Turn-Key in Gibson Cup final Wednesday

Jeff Nice of North Enderby Timber dekes around Riley Strothers of Peters Tirecraft in North Okanagan Soccer League semifinal playoff action Sunday night at MacDonald Park. The Timber won 2-1.

Another year, another Gibson Cup final between North Enderby Timber and Turn-Key Controls.

So it goes in the North Okanagan Soccer League. The two longtime city rivals meet Wednesday, 7 p.m., under the lights at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, for the third straight time.

The teams finished with identical records (15-1-2) and split the season series.

Turn-Key advanced to the final with a 3-1 victory over visiting Salmon Arm Courvas, while the Timber brushed off the upstart Peters Tirecraft 2-1 in the other semifinal Sunday night at MacDonald Park.

Tirecraft stunned the host Revelstoke Stallions 5-1 in playoff action Saturday for their first-ever postseason victory.