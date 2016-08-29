- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Timber vs Turn-Key in Gibson Cup final Wednesday
Jeff Nice of North Enderby Timber dekes around Riley Strothers of Peters Tirecraft in North Okanagan Soccer League semifinal playoff action Sunday night at MacDonald Park. The Timber won 2-1.
Another year, another Gibson Cup final between North Enderby Timber and Turn-Key Controls.
So it goes in the North Okanagan Soccer League. The two longtime city rivals meet Wednesday, 7 p.m., under the lights at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, for the third straight time.
The teams finished with identical records (15-1-2) and split the season series.
Turn-Key advanced to the final with a 3-1 victory over visiting Salmon Arm Courvas, while the Timber brushed off the upstart Peters Tirecraft 2-1 in the other semifinal Sunday night at MacDonald Park.
Tirecraft stunned the host Revelstoke Stallions 5-1 in playoff action Saturday for their first-ever postseason victory.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.