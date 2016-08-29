Viper grads shuffle off to Buffalo

Viper forward Ben Butcher, talking with his dad and former NHL d-man Garth Butcher, at a team-fan skate last year, will play NCAA Division III at Buffalo State this year.

Ben Butcher and Latrell Charleson became teammates last year with the Vernon Vipers and they’ll continue to be on the same side at the college level.

Both have committed to play NCAA Div. III hockey at Buffalo State University starting this coming season.

Butcher, a veteran of 218 BCHL games, posted 13 goals and 14 assists last season split between the Langley Rivermen and Vernon. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward accumulated 45 goals and 67 assists for 112 points over four BCHL campaigns.

Charleson, who suited up for 36 games last season with the Vipers, recorded six goals and 12 assists. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defenceman had 17 goals and 30 assists in 127 career BCHL games.

At Buffalo State, the pair will play for a Bengals team that competes in the NCAA’s State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC). They will be the lone pair of BCHL grads on the Bengals roster.

Buffalo State plays conference games against SUNY schools Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Cortland, Geneseo and Oswego as well as Fredonia, Brockport and Morrisville.