Grizzlies to play KIJHL game in Lumby

The Revelstoke Grizzlies of the KIJHL.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will face the 100 Mile House Wranglers in a Junior B hockey exhibition Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Lumby.

The Grizzlies are coached by Ryan Parent and boast Vernon products Nick Higgs, Michael Lenoury and Jordan Rea.

"I live halfway between Lumby and Vernon and I wanted to give fans out here a chance to see some Junior hockey in their hometown arena," said Parent. "People are really excited about Lumby hosting Hockeyville 2016 and this was a good chance to add some more hockey to the mix."

General Admission to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League tilt at Pat Duke Memorial Arena will be $10. All minor hockey players wearing their team jersey will receive a discount at the door.