  • Connect with Us

Sports

Grizzlies to play KIJHL game in Lumby

  • posted Aug 31, 2016 at 11:00 AM— updated Aug 31, 2016 at 12:11 PM
The Revelstoke Grizzlies of the KIJHL. - Revelstoke Grizzles Hockey Club
The Revelstoke Grizzlies of the KIJHL.
— image credit: Revelstoke Grizzles Hockey Club

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will face the 100 Mile House Wranglers in a Junior B hockey exhibition Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Lumby.

The Grizzlies are coached by Ryan Parent and boast Vernon products Nick Higgs, Michael Lenoury and Jordan Rea.

"I live halfway between Lumby and Vernon and I wanted to give fans out here a chance to see some Junior hockey in their hometown arena," said Parent. "People are really excited about Lumby hosting Hockeyville 2016 and this was a good chance to add some more hockey to the mix."

General Admission to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League tilt at Pat Duke Memorial Arena will be $10. All minor hockey players wearing their team jersey will receive a discount at the door.

The Wranglers topped the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Doug Birks Division last season at 33-12-3-4, while the Grizzlies were fourth at 22-25-2-3.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event