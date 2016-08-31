- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Grizzlies to play KIJHL game in Lumby
The Revelstoke Grizzlies of the KIJHL.
The Revelstoke Grizzlies will face the 100 Mile House Wranglers in a Junior B hockey exhibition Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Lumby.
The Grizzlies are coached by Ryan Parent and boast Vernon products Nick Higgs, Michael Lenoury and Jordan Rea.
"I live halfway between Lumby and Vernon and I wanted to give fans out here a chance to see some Junior hockey in their hometown arena," said Parent. "People are really excited about Lumby hosting Hockeyville 2016 and this was a good chance to add some more hockey to the mix."
General Admission to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League tilt at Pat Duke Memorial Arena will be $10. All minor hockey players wearing their team jersey will receive a discount at the door.
The Wranglers topped the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Doug Birks Division last season at 33-12-3-4, while the Grizzlies were fourth at 22-25-2-3.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.