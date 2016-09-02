Newshounds ground Kicksters

Morning Star Staff

The Infonews Newshounds capped a perfect season by grounding the Kicksters 2-0 in Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division I play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park.

Candice Lipski buried a rebound off a Megan Prentice shot in the 20th minute for the winner. Janessa Moore added insurance in the 50th minute, beating a defender after a sweet give-and-go with Prentice at the top of the 18.

Eileen Fox registered the shutout as Ron Krause’s Hounds finished at 15-0.

The AF Blazers clipped the Ball Blasters 2-1 in other first division action at MacDonald Park.

Goals came from Amber Maltman and Emma Nesbitt with Cassandra Otto stellar in net.Amanda Swales and Megan Turcato enjoyed marvellous defensive games, while Hannah Nesbitt delivered a few great shots on goal.

Player of the Season for the Blazers went to Shantell Hayhurst for never missing a game.

“Also a shout out to our coach Lynn Spraggs who takes time out of his day to be there for us,” said Swales.

The OTC Sistas shaded Collaborate Wellness 5-4 in Masters play at Marshall Field.

Tierney Barker and Amanda Penner each scored twice for the Sistas, who used both Kirsten Michalcheon and Waverly Vanderveen in net.

Most Sportsmanlike player of the match went to the ever-positive chatterbox Kris Ponto.

n The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s soccer team has another stiff test this CIS Canada West season.

The WolfPack (1-1) will hit the road for the first time this young 2016 campaign as they pay a visit to the Trinity Western University Spartans tonight in Langley and the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades Saturday.

Finlay McPhie and Mike Bennett of Vernon are veterans with the WolfPack.