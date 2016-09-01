Vernon pros share top purse

Ryan Vest, 10, far right, of Vernon, receives his bronze medal after the inaugural Ford National Championship for players aged 12 and under on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Mini Tour.

Myles Johnson of Spallumcheen and Keith Vandenbrink shared the Callaway Interior Pro Golf Tour stop glory Monday at Shannon Lake Golf Club in West Kelowna.

Most players haven’t seen the layout since fire destroyed the old clubhouse.

Johnson and Vandenbrink tied for first with 2-under 69s. There was no time for a playoff.

Vandenbrink recorded two birdies and one bogey on the front and started the back nine with eight straight pars and on the 18th hole, hit a wedge to two feet, made the putt, which gave him a $60 skin for the birdie and a 69 to tie Myles.

Both players pocketed $332.50 on a scorching day with the course in great shape.

The IPGA Pro-Am sponsored by Callaway|Bushnell, goes Monday Sept. 19 at Talking Rock Resort. The Tour championship tournament is Monday, Oct. 3 at The Bear in Kelowna.

Amateurs in the Pro-Am receive a Bushnell Neo Ghost yardage device, worth $150, as their tee gift.

Meanwhile, Ryan Vest, 10, of Vernon, carded 74-68-142 to finish third in the inaugural Ford National Championship for players aged 12 and under on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Mini Tour.

Players vied for titles in Atom and Pee Wee age groups at the Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course. Justin Bjornson, 10, of Surrey, blazed around the 70-par layout with scores of 68-66-134 to take the Atom title ahead of Daniel Xu of Richmond (71-69-140) and Vest.