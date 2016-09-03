Gare catches air at OTR

Shanahan Gare, eight, leaps over an obstacle during a relay race at a mini hockey camp coached by his dad Grady Gare and grandfather Ernie Gare Friday at the Okanagan Training Rink.

Shanahan Gare, eight, leaps over an obstacle during a relay race at a mini hockey camp coached by his dad Grady Gare and grandfather Ernie Gare Friday at the Okanagan Training Rink.