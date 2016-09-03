Greene supplies winner for Knights

Morning Star Staff

Bryan Perrier has seen enough and has given the North Okanagan Knights the weekend off.

The Knights shaded the host Sicamous Eagles 2-1 Friday night to end the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League preseason 3-0.

“We had some tough decisions but we released three players after the game,” said Perrier. “We have 14 forwards, eight dee and two goalies left in camp.”

D-man Grady Caton returns to the Vernon Tier 2 Midgets, while also cut were goalies Thomas Watts amd Jared Breitkreutz.

D-man Layne Greene supplied the late winner, going forehand, backhand, after a gorgeous no-look pass by Matt Urbanski. Wesley Howerton also scored for the Knights, with a toe-drag and top-cheddar shot. The Knights visit the Princeton Posse Friday to open the regular season.