Mother-daughter team up for swim medals

Vernon swimmers Jacquie and Mira Grypink show off their medals at the Canada 55+ Games in Brampton Ont.

Two enthusiastic Vernon swimmers brought home multiple medals in the Canada 55+ Games.

“We had a really good meet,” said Mira Grypink, a youthful 84.

She won four gold medals in 50 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 50 breaststroke, while in Brampton, Ont.

“I wanted to race in more,” she said.

Her daughter, 56-year-old Jacquie Grypink, won gold in 100 breast, silver in 50 back, and bronze in 50 free and 50 breast.

It was Jacquie’s first national event. She raced with Mira last year in the B.C. 55+ Games.

“I’m just a newbie. I’m a youngster according to them,” laughed Jacquie.

The pair represented B.C. with two other seniors from Rutland and Kelowna.

Growing up around Kalamalka Lake and as a swim instructor in her youth, Jacquie said her family “has always been water people,” and she competes for her mom.

“As long as my mom keeps swimming, I’ll keep going with her,” she said.

Jacquie set new personal times, and managed to beat her mother in 50 free, 50 breast and 50 back.

“Of course, she’d go off and say ‘when I was your age my times were better.’”

Her next goal is to improve in her longer races, and give the 800 metre a try.

The Hillview teacher’s assistant played slo-pitch for years before deciding that swimming was a better option.

“It was a good replacement. I can do it on my own without needing a team.”

Out of the pool, they spent time at St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market in Woolwich.

“We do well travelling together, she’s always gung-ho to try something,” said Jackie.

Both mother and daughter will be competing in the 2016 BC 55+ Games in Coquitlam from Sept. 20-24.