Vipers cut down to 24

  • by  Kevin Mitchell - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 4, 2016 at 3:00 PM
Cole Demers compiled a 1.94 GAA with the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets in Kelowna last year. He has made the Vernon Vipers. - Lorne White/Okanagan Sports Page
Cole Demers compiled a 1.94 GAA with the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets in Kelowna last year. He has made the Vernon Vipers.
— image credit: Lorne White/Okanagan Sports Page

All Mark Ferner wanted was a fair camp where young rookies stood a chance at making the team.

Ferner was true to his word as he signed a pair of 17-year-old rookie goalies and two young forwards Sunday at his Vernon Vipers office. Rookie net detectives Cole Demers and Ty Taylor were selected over American Gavin Hubbard and Port Hardy product Riley Mathieson, both 19.

"I wanted training camp to matter and told everybody that there were jobs up for grabs," said Ferner. "I asked all the kids to work hard for their spots on the team. Some people may question my sanity in running with two '99 (1999 birthdates) goalies, but the way those two competed in Salmon Arm the other night (1-0 loss Friday) was really good. They outplayed the '97s in camp and deserve to be here."

The Vipers have 14 forwards and eight defenceman. Veteran F Brett Stapley and high prospect Chase Stevenson, a forward, are on injured reserve. Both players will miss Vernon's B.C. Hockey League opener Friday night in Salmon Arm versus the Silverbacks

 

 

