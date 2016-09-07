Bantam Rep hockey choices tough

Connor Elliot of Team Red, right, throws a check on Isaac Thomas of Team Yellow during the final Bantam Tier 2 Rep hockey evaluations Sunday at Priest Valley Arena. Evaluators promoted 20 players to Vernon minor hockey association’s top Bantam team, to be coached by former NHL forward Dean McAmmond.

Evaluators had some tough final decisions Sunday as they selected 20 players for the Vernon Bantam Tier 2 Vipers Rep hockey team at Priest Valley Arena.

Vernon minor hockey association’s top Bantam team will be coached by former NHL forward Dean McAmmond.

The Bantam Tier 2 Vipers will play mini games Saturday in Kamloops, while the Tier 3 Bantams will play an exhibition game Saturday, 3:30 p.m., at Priest Valley Arena.



