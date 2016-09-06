- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Camels, Bosman honour Neil McPhie
Morning Star Staff
It was more than just another derby match between Bosman Accounting and Okanagan Spring Brewery Camels Monday night at Marshall Field #1.
Both teams gathered at centre field before kick-off and held a moment’s silence in memory of highly popular teammate Neil McPhie, who died, at age 56, of brain cancer earlier this year.
The teams also had a group photograph taken before the Camels shaded Bosman 2-1 in a hard-fought, sportsmanlike match as McPhie would have loved.
“It was a pleasure to play with the coffee man on both teams,” said Camel keeper Akbal Mund, who along with Kevin Mitchell, was fortunate to be a teammate of McPhie’s on both teams.
“Neil was the consummate teammate,” said Mitchell, a midfielder with Bosman. “Even when you fed him a bad pass, he just smiled and said ‘No worries, nice try.’”
The Camels scored twice late in the second half with birthday boy striker Mike Daly riverdancing around a couple of defenders and beating Yogi Kongsdorf after a pass by Dave Eddy.
Bosman defender Randy Driediger inadvertently nailed a low missle to the far corner after a fray in front of Kongsdorf with Daly looking for the ball. Jason Cox crossed the ball into the 18.
Bosman owned the second half, enjoying six corners but sending multiple shots wide of Mund.
Mike Grace converted from gimme range after Dave Howes’ 20-yard free kick was bobbled by Mund near the 70th minute.
Mund robbed Dan Rogers on a header as Bosman pressed hard for the equalizer.
Defenders Mark Budgen and Mike Collins shared the Wings Man of the Match for the Camels (10-9-2), while fullbacks Kilmer Hagen and Grace shared the Sleeman’s MVP for Bosman (2-15-4).
Bryan Schenker scored twice as Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos grounded Cantinas 5-1 at Beasley Park #2 in Lake Country.
Mark Wasylyk, Henry Czerwonka and Ian Bos added singles for the Pogos (10-11).
Bos started the scoring after Wasylyk weaved his way around defenders inside the 18. Bos picked up a loose ball and roofed it top shelf where momma keeps the Hollandse Graanjenever (Dutch gin).
Schenker made it 2 -0 on a miss cue by a lone Cantina defender, resulting in Schenker stealing the ball and deking nicely around the keeper for a short tap in.
Cantinas (4-11-6) replied on a penalty kick just before the half with Glen Heagle beating keeper Mike Moorlag after a slide-tackle call.
Czerwonka and Wasylyk upped the lead with Wasylyk converting on a breakaway pass by Schenker, who recorded his second of the night on a long, hard low shot that skipped into the corner of the net, stunning everybody on the Cantina back line.
The Ogopogos had most of the possession and controlled the play with a stellar ground game, switching the play. Volker Otto, Brad Conlin and Clint Dickinson also had strong game presence at centre midfield.
|
Penticton United handed league frontrunners Brown Benefits their first loss of the season with a resounding 4-0 victory at Kings Park.
Penticton (17-1-3) opened the scoring when Yann Calvet broke through the defence and put one past the keeper. Zeke Pescada made it 2-0 on a penalty kick early in the final 45 after Calvet was hauled down in the box.
Ron Dirksen closed out the scoring with two goals while solid defending all around kept the high- scoring Kelowna squad off the scoreboard. Browns, who have clinched top spot, fell to 19-1-1.
Mission Cleaners brushed back Mind Smart United at Parkinson Field #16 in Kelowna.
The Cleaners (15-4-1) got goals from seven different players. Mind Smart (7-12-2) battled hard in the first half but tired in the second and allowed the Cleaners to open the game up. Graeme Jenkins had a solid game at central fullback and converted a PK.