Okanagan Spring Brewery Camels striker Mike Daly handles a loose ball in front of Bosman Accounting fullback Kilmer Hagen Monday night at Marshall Field #1.

Morning Star Staff

It was more than just another derby match between Bosman Accounting and Okanagan Spring Brewery Camels Monday night at Marshall Field #1.

Both teams gathered at centre field before kick-off and held a moment’s silence in memory of highly popular teammate Neil McPhie, who died, at age 56, of brain cancer earlier this year.

The teams also had a group photograph taken before the Camels shaded Bosman 2-1 in a hard-fought, sportsmanlike match as McPhie would have loved.

“It was a pleasure to play with the coffee man on both teams,” said Camel keeper Akbal Mund, who along with Kevin Mitchell, was fortunate to be a teammate of McPhie’s on both teams.

“Neil was the consummate teammate,” said Mitchell, a midfielder with Bosman. “Even when you fed him a bad pass, he just smiled and said ‘No worries, nice try.’”

The Camels scored twice late in the second half with birthday boy striker Mike Daly riverdancing around a couple of defenders and beating Yogi Kongsdorf after a pass by Dave Eddy.

Bosman defender Randy Driediger inadvertently nailed a low missle to the far corner after a fray in front of Kongsdorf with Daly looking for the ball. Jason Cox crossed the ball into the 18.

Bosman owned the second half, enjoying six corners but sending multiple shots wide of Mund.

Mike Grace converted from gimme range after Dave Howes’ 20-yard free kick was bobbled by Mund near the 70th minute.

Mund robbed Dan Rogers on a header as Bosman pressed hard for the equalizer.

Defenders Mark Budgen and Mike Collins shared the Wings Man of the Match for the Camels (10-9-2), while fullbacks Kilmer Hagen and Grace shared the Sleeman’s MVP for Bosman (2-15-4).

Bryan Schenker scored twice as Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos grounded Cantinas 5-1 at Beasley Park #2 in Lake Country.

Mark Wasylyk, Henry Czerwonka and Ian Bos added singles for the Pogos (10-11).

Bos started the scoring after Wasylyk weaved his way around defenders inside the 18. Bos picked up a loose ball and roofed it top shelf where momma keeps the Hollandse Graanjenever (Dutch gin).

Schenker made it 2 -0 on a miss cue by a lone Cantina defender, resulting in Schenker stealing the ball and deking nicely around the keeper for a short tap in.

Cantinas (4-11-6) replied on a penalty kick just before the half with Glen Heagle beating keeper Mike Moorlag after a slide-tackle call.