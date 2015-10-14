Jones stops at Viper camp

Former Vernon Viper superstar Connor Jones takes a breather from a skate with the Snakes to talk hockey with coaches Kevin Kraus, left, and Mark Ferner, Wednesday at Kal Tire Place.

The Vernon Vipers had a former superstar in camp Wednesday at Kal Tire Place.

Flashy forward Connor Jones, 26, won a pair of Royal Bank Cups with the Vipers before a stellar NCAA career with the Quinnipiac Unversity Bobcats near Hartford. His twin brother, Kellen, drafted by the Edmonton Oilers, was not in town.

"My brother and I are both going to Bridgeport of the American League," said the ever-smiling Connor. "I'm just out for a skate with the boys today. It feels good to be back in Vernon."

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are an affiliate with the NHL New York Islanders.

The Vipers returned to Kal Tire Place for the first time since major flooding Saturday morning on the lower level soiled their dressing room. They had been practising at Priest Valley Arena.

"They have set up some makeshift dressing rooms for us and our room may not be ready until October," said Viper head coach/GM Mark Ferner.

Returning forward Steve Jandric missed Wednesday's practice due to illness, while veteran forwards Brett Stapley and Nick Rasovic are on injured reserve.

Vernon opens the 55th B.C. Hockey League season Friday night in Salmon Arm against the Silverbacks. The teams play again Saturday, 6 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Estimates at the damage cost from the flood are expected to be close to $500,000.