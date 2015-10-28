  • Connect with Us

Vernon Vipers stop Silverbacks

Silverback veteran defenceman Marcus Mitchell throws Viper d-man Sol Seibel to the ice after a scrum in front of the Vipers net in BCHL play Friday night at the Shaw Centre. Vernon won 6-3. - Evan Buhler/Black Press Sports
  • by  Kevin Mitchell - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 10, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Sophomore Jimmy Lambert scored twice as the Vernon Vipers posted a 6-3 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to open the 55th B.C. Hockey League season Friday night at the Shaw Centre.

Rookie Ty Taylor made 31 saves as Vernon led after one on a goal by Hunter Zandee but the game was tied 3-3 after 40 minutes.

Prize recruit Niko Karamanis registered the breakaway winner, while linemate Steven Jandric also scored once. Rookie Derek Osik earned an empty-netter.  Connor Sundquist had a pair for Salmon Arm.

"It was a typical first game with a couple of turnovers leading to goals by both teams," said Vernon head coach/GM Mark Ferner. "Regardless of the result, you always want to be better at this point. It was a real good game for the fans."

Ferner gave major props to the line of Karamanis, Jandric and Lambert.

"They were pretty good and they were on lots of pucks. They were buzzing and dominated most shirts."

Karamanis, a Courtenay product, racked up nearly 200 points in three seasons of Midget hockey at the Minnesota hockey factory Shattuck St. Mary's.

"They were good on the powerplay and just about everybody got a look at the power play," added Ferner.

D Callum Volpe was a healthy scratch. The Vipers welcomed back towering winger Tyler Maser from the Prince Albert Raiders camp and released winger Julian Benner of Calgary.

The teams meet tonight at 6:00 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

