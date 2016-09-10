Hladik goes big for Panthers

Ben Hladik of the VSS Panthers reaches out for the football as he looks to retrieve a long pass against Dylan Roach of Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves Friday night at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Morning Star Staff

A slow start didn’t prevent the host Vernon Panthers from dispatching the Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford 27-7 in exhibition senior varsity AA football Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

After spotting the T-wolves a first-drive touchdown on a pass from former Panther product Keegan Vickland, the Cats settled down and controlled the rest of the game.

“We were on our heels for a lot of the first quarter,” said VSS coach Sean Smith. “Bateman came out firing and pushed us around for the first couple of drives. After we made some defensive adjustments and got some of the first game rust off, we played lock-down defence.”

Tight end/defensive end Ben Hladik, who earlier in the week became UBC Thunderbirds’ first player in their 2017 recruiting class, was a man amongst boys. He hauled in three touchdown receptions (15, 35 and 50 yards) and 179 yds receiving from rookie grade 10 signal caller Thomas Hyett.

The highlight-reel was a 50-yard catch and run that sealed things in the fourth quarter.

Josh Hyer (who has verbally committed to play at the University of Calgary Dinos) also proved why he was a CIS recruit, contributing eight tackles to go along with six catches for 76 yards.

“Those two guys did exactly what I expected of them in our first game,” said Smith. “They controlled the edges and provided big targets in our passing game. Both have put in a lot of time in the off-season to get stronger and better. Their hard work paid off.”

Hyett, who was starting his first senior game, picked apart the Bateman defence in the second half. The rookie aired it out for 274 yards completing 17 of 25 passes.

“I was really happy with Hyett’s performance today,” said Smith. “They played cover two almost exclusively and he learned to take what they were giving him. He hit the corner route a few times with great passes and got the ball to our big men and let them make things happen in open space.”

The Panther defence was led by senior Tyler Semeniuk with 14 tackles, and Grade 10 Charles Lemay, with nine.

Senior fullback/defensive tackle Tyler Riva rounded out the scoring with a five-yard TD plunge in the fourth quarter.

“While I was happy with our performance on both sides of the ball, we were not as balanced as I’d like to be on offence. We only gained 63 yards on the ground on 18 carries. To be effective I think we have to get to a 60:40 ratio run to pass. We were a bit pass heavy.”

The Panthers, who are ranked No. 8 in B.C., take on the No. 3 John Barsby Bulldogs Saturday at Merle Logan Stadium in Nanaimo. The Cats will host the Abbotsford Panthers Saturday, Sept. 24.