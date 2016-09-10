Vernon Vipers ground Silverbacks 5-3

Steven Jandric (right) and Jagger Williamson of the Vernon Vipers sandwich Ryley Booth of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks In the Vipers home opener Saturday at Kal Tire Place.

Captain Riley Brandt and rookie sensation Niko Karamanis each pocketed two goals as the Vernon Vipers iced the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3 in B.C. Hockey League play before 1,631 fans Saturday night at Kal Tire.

Alternate captain Jagger Williamson supplied perhaps the unassisted shorthanded goal of the decade to pull the Vipers even at 3-3 with 6:18 gone in the third period. Karamanis converted on a power play 32 seconds into the fame to jumpstart the Viper comeback, assists going to line mate Steven Jandric and rookie d-man Carter Stephenson.

Williamson, a third-year winger, went to his knees and performed some kind of spin-o-rama to move past Silverback d-man Ryley Booth before beating goalie Michael Botiz and getting the fans going bonkers.

Brandt opened the scoring 6:47 after the national anthem, shorthanded, after gloving a gorgeous pass from Stephenson at the Silverback blueline. Brandt patiently outwaited Botiz before finishing.

Former WHL defenceman Carter Cochrane levelled things with a low laser from the point, 22 seconds into a seconds into a tripping penalty on Viper freshman winger Tyler Maser.

Grayson Constable pushed the Gorillas ahead with 3:18 left in the opening 20 on a deflection in front after a great move at the blueline by veteran Elijiah Barriga.

Salmon Arm product and ex-WHLer Carson Bolduc made it 3-1 Silverbacks midway through the middle stanza, 57 seconds into a power play with rookie d-man Shane Kelly off for crosschecking. Jared Turcotte controlled the puck in the high slot and found Bolduc back door for a beauty. Cameron Trott earned the secondary assist.

The Vipers pressured hard in the third and Brandt, who was chosen first star, bagged the winner on a sweet wrister from the slot, seconds after he struck the post. Brandt grabbed a rebound after Botiz delivered a fabulous save off three-year WHLer Austin Adamson. Hunter Zandee also drew an assist after a stellar shift by the trio.

Karamanis added an empty netter with 60 seconds remaining after Jandric stole the puck at the Viper blueline.

Turcotte was whistled for tripping with 97 seconds to play and Botiz on the bench for a sixth attacker. Salmon Arm went hard to the net after the empty netter, but couldn't beat Taylor or else had shots bravely blocked by Zandee and d-man Michal Ufberg.

The Vipers are 2-0, the Silverbacks 0-2 after the home and home series.

Karamanis and Stephenson rounded out the three-star selections, while Adamson took the Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

Vernon outshot Salmon Arm 43-35. The Vipers host the Coquitlam Express Friday night and visit the West Kelowna Warriors next Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.