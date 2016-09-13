Ogopogos set for Camels

Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star Dave Howes of Bosman Accounting beats Ruben Cervantes of Turn-Key Ogopogos to a loose ball in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at Marshall Field #2. Rick Danyluk of the Pogos looks on. Turn-Key ambushed Bosman 8-0 behind a four-goal performance by Bryan Schenker.

Morning Star Staff

Turn-Key Ogopogs are looking for a long playoff run after missing the post-season a year ago in the Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League.

They appear ready after Bryan Schenker scored four times in an 8-0 ambush of Bosman Accounting Monday at Marshall Field #2. Schenker earned the Red Robin Man of the Match.

Mark Wasylyk, Ruben Cervantes, Chris Arnason and Henry Czerwonka also scored with Mike Moorlag earning the easy clean sheet.

Former Dutch superstar Henk Bosman played his first minutes in almost two years for Bosman (2-16-4), whose best player and Burger King Man of the Match was midfielder Barry McKay.

The fifth-place Pogos (11-11) meet the No. 4 Okanagan Spring Camels (11-9-2) in quarterfinal play Monday.

Iain Butler and Eric Ladner gave the Camels a 2-0 win over Soccer United with Ron Krause earning the clean sheet.

Jason Cox was pulled down inside the 18 and Iain Butler drove the penalty kick right up the middle with the keeper guessing right, at 52 minutes.

The Camels, who played with a man short all night, added insurance eight minutes later when birthday boy Mike Daly nailed a gorgeous 35-yard free kick right to Eric Ladner's foot for a beauty first-timer.

Ladner, returning from injury and not quite 100 per cent, ran miles in central midfield and was chosen the Wayside Man of the Match.

The Mission Cleaners finished the regular season with a solid 2-0 win over Cantinas 2-0 at Mission Sportsfield #14.

A nice header goal by John Kreutzer and smooth finish by Gigi Moldovan, with his league-high 33rd goal of the year, helped the Cleaners (16-4-1). Former CFLer Jay Christensen was solid in net as always for the 4-12-6 Cantinas, stopping numerous quality chances.