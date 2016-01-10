Jagger's golden goal gets big media pop

Steven Jandric (right) and Jagger Williamson of the Vernon Vipers sandwich Ryley Booth of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks In the Vipers home opener Saturday at Kal Tire Place.

Sportsnet. TSN. CTV. YouTube. Facebook. You name the media network and Jagger Williamson’s golden goal has been viewed over and over.

Williamson, an alternate captain with the Vipers who turns 18 Monday, supplied perhaps the unassisted shorthanded goal of the decade to pull the Vipers even at 3-3 with 6:18 gone in the third period Saturday night against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The third-year buzzsaw winger went to his knees and performed some kind of spin-o-rama to move past Silverback d-man Ryley Booth before beating goalie Michael Botiz and getting the fans going bonkers. The Vipers won the B.C. Hockey League home opener 5-3 before 1,631 fans.

“I couldn’t even believe it when I saw it,” laughed Vernon captain Riley Brandt, on Williamson’s sick snipe. “He must have blacked out though and probably didn’t know what he was doing. It was a great goal that tied the game up for us.”

Turns out Brandt was right.

“I honestly didn’t remember what happened when I got back to the bench,” laughed Williamson. “I just had a feeling it was going to sneak through the goalie’s arm. It was by far my biggest goal ever.”

Viper head coach Mark Ferner, an original Mighty Duck of Anaheim with 18 years of pro hockey experience and several seasons of coaching Junior hockey, was impressed with the tally.

“I haven’t seen a goal like that in a long time or ever,” said Ferner, 51. “That was just perseverance and some urgency and those are some of the things we talk about. People will talk about that goal, but what I talked about was the two blocks at the end of the (third) period. Those are things that don’t show up on the scoresheet and are so important to me and maybe saved us a game. It’s frustrating for other teams and you have to have it.”

Brandt and rookie sensation Niko Karamanis each pocketed two goals as the Vipers iced the Silverbacks for the second straight night. Vernon entertains the 1-1 Coquitlam Express Friday at 7 p.m. The Silverbacks led 3-1 after 40 minutes Saturday.

Karamanis converted on a power play 32 seconds into the third frame to jumpstart the Viper comeback, assists going to line mate Steven Jandric and rookie d-man Carter Stephenson.

Brandt opened the scoring 6:47 after the national anthem, shorthanded, after gloving a gorgeous pass from Stephenson at the Silverback blueline. Brandt patiently outwaited Botiz before finishing.

Former WHL defenceman Carter Cochrane levelled things with a low laser from the point, 22 seconds into a tripping penalty on Viper freshman winger Tyler Maser.

Grayson Constable pushed the Gorillas ahead with 3:18 left in the opening 20 on a deflection in front.

Salmon Arm product and ex-WHLer Carson Bolduc made it 3-1 Silverbacks midway through the middle stanza, 57 seconds into a power play with rookie d-man Shane Kelly off for crosschecking. Jared Turcotte controlled the puck in the high slot and found Bolduc back door for a beauty. Cameron Trott earned the secondary assist.