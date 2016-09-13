Barker bags first Mann Cup snipe

Morning Star Staff

Owen Barker has a Mann Cup goal to his credit.

The Armstrong product scored once for the Maple Ridge Burrards in Monday’s 9-7 overtime loss to the host Six Nations Chiefs in Game 3 of the Canadian Senior A Lacrosse championship at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Hagersville, Ont.

The Chiefs, the Major Series Lacrosse champions, took a two games to one series lead into Game 4 Tuesday.

The Burrards are the champions of the senior A Western Lacrosse Association.

Barker was kept off the scoresheet in the series opener, a 15-8 win for the Chiefs. Barker had one assist in Game 2 as the Burrards evened the series with a 13-9 win, powered by a 51-save performance from goalie Frankie Scigliano.

The Chiefs won the Mann Cup in 2012 at home when they beat the Victoria Shamrocks.

The Burrards last win in the Mann Cup was in 1977 when they were the Vancouver Burrards and they beat the Brampton Excelsiors to win the national title.

A B.C. team hasn’t won a Mann Cup series in Ontario since 1986, when the New Westminster Salmonbellies beat the Brooklin Redmen in six games.

Victoria lost in six games in Six Nations in 2014, while the Langley Thunder did the same in Peterborough in 2012. Vernon’s Brodie MacDonald was the Thunder’s goalie.