Kreutz, O'Keefe boost Beavers

The Minot State University Beavers of North Dakota moved up from its second-place, Day 1 finish to win the Bemidji State Tigers Men’s Golf Invitational with a two-day score of 592.

“This was a great win for our team,” said Beaver head coach Randy Westby. “We won by three strokes over the home team, Bemidji (in Minnesota) and there were seven other NSIC teams there so this shows where we stand in the conference.”

Karson O’Keefe, son of former Vernon pro Brian O’Keefe, led the field with a 144 to win the BSU Invite individual title. Fellow Beaver Matthew Kreutz, of Vernon, tied for second, scoring 146. Both finished with a Round 2 low 73 in team scoring.

Competing individually, Leighton Bearchell also finished second as the top independent golfer, seven strokes ahead of the next closest independent player.

Rounding out the Beavers team score was Matthew Bean, Cody Reynolds and Carson Harcourt with scores of 150, 152 and 161, respectively. The win moves the Beavers record against Division II opponents to 11-1.

“Our team depth is proving to be the key to our success this season,” Westby said.

Minot State will look to extend its streak of five rounds under 300 as they play in the University of Jamestown Jimmies Invite in North Dakota Sunday and Monday

Meanwhile, a pair of local players missed the 36-hole cut at the Canadian Senior Men’s Senior Championships at the Grand Niagara Golf Course.

Frank McKenzie of Vernon shot 77-79-156 to miss the standard by one stroke, while Randy Strang of Spallumcheen went 89-76-165.

Former Hillview pro Lance Lundy, now out of Pemberton, also failed to move on after two rounds, carding 79-78-157.

Michael Mercer of Florida won the title at 68-74-71-70-283, two shots in front of Virgina’s James Gallagher and three ahead of Frank Van Dornick, a Camrose, Alta. product.

Former multiple champion Doug Roxburgh of Vancouver tied for seventh spot at 74-72-73-72-291. Norm Bradley of Kelowna shared 15th place with 74-71-81-70. There was a field of 162.