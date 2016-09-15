Six Nations take Mann Cup

The Six Nations Chiefs are Canada’s top senior A lacrosse team.

The Major Series Lacrosse champs clinched the Mann Cup at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Hagersville, Ont. Wednesday with a 14-6 romp over the Western Lacrosse Association champion Maple Ridge Burrards.

Six Nations won the best-of-seven series 4-1.

The Chiefs have won three of the past four Mann Cups (also won in 2013 and ‘14), and sixth national championship. They also won three straight Mann Cups from 1994-96.

Armstrong’s Owen Barker had a goal and two assists for the Burrards heading into Game 5.

Barker had one assist in Tuesday’s Game 4, 9-7 loss to the Chiefs. Barker was tossed from that game in the third period after taking a five-minute high sticking major penalty.

The Burrards last won the Mann Cup in 1977 when they were the Vancouver Burrards and they beat the Brampton Excelsiors.

A B.C. team hasn’t won a Mann Cup series in Ontario since 1986, when the New Westminster Salmonbellies beat the Brooklin Redmen in six games.

Ontario Major Series Lacrosse champions have won nine of the last 10 Mann Cups. The Victoria Shamrocks snapped the streak for the WLA in 2015 with a six-game triumph over the Peterborough Lakers.

The North Okanagan Legends had mixed results to open their Thompson Okanagan U18 Field Lacrosse League season Sunday in Salmon Arm.

The Legends opened with a 7-4 win over the host Shuswap Outlaws, but were no match for the powerful Penticton Heat in their second game, falling 21-2.

Kayden Doughty, a U15 call-up, led the offence against the Outlaws with three goals. Seth Waterstreet added two and singles went to Drayden Harshenin and Cameron Work.

Thomas Mackiewich made some big saves for the Legends. Chase Wirth and Teige Doughty scored for North Okanagan against Penticton.