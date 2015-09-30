Vernon's Dave Burns lifts Attnang Athletics to Euro baseball qualifier

Vernon's Dave Burns helped Attnang Athletics win Austrian Baseball League title

Vernon’s Dave Burns and Attnang Athletics have earned a spot in the 2017 European Cup Qualifier.

Burns, a playing coach with the Austrian Baseball League team, helped the A’s stop the Wr. Neustadt Divings Ducks 10-4 in Game 6 of the final series last weekend in Attnang.

“I hoisted the cup and kissed it and that brought some funny reactions as that is something my Austrian and American teammates were not familiar with,” said the towering Burns.

“I told them about the ol’ Stanley Cup tradition. They still didn’t buy into the concept so I was alone on that one.”

Burns went 4-for-4 in Game 6 and led the team in batting average in the playoffs by hitting .413.

He was also awarded the Gold Glove for first base for his defensive work in the regular season.

“I owe a lot of my playoff success to Ken Liefke for inviting me out to practice with his U18 guys while I was there on holidays this summer during the season break before the playoffs,” said Burns. “Mark Batchelor also came through for me by letting me use Vernon’s new indoor batting cage at Marshall Field. Great little facility, it was a huge help.”

This was the third Austrian title Burns has won with the A’s.

The A’s erased a 3-0 semifinal series deficit to reach the final.

“Still playing competitive baseball at 42 is not something many people have an opportunity to do,” added Burns.

“Thankfully my job in Austria allows me the time to continue to play and housing American imports at my place every year keeps me young. I am not sure what next year has in store for me but at this point I am just going to enjoy this championship with my teammates.

“Every year the toll it takes on my body is a little worse but a wise older brother once told me to play as long as I possibly can. Those words stuck with me over the years and are a big reason I keep on playing.”