  • Connect with Us

Sports

Braeden Cooper, Kendra Jones-Munk collect city junior golf crowns

Parker Wadsworth follows his tee shot during the 2016 City Junior Golf Tournament Friday at Hillview Golf Course. - Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
Parker Wadsworth follows his tee shot during the 2016 City Junior Golf Tournament Friday at Hillview Golf Course.
— image credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • Vernon  posted Sep 18, 2016 at 6:00 AM

It’s a three-peat for Braeden Cooper, and a four-peat for Kendra Jones-Munk.

Cooper beat Parker Wadsworth in a two-hole playoff Friday to win the Junior City Golf Championship at Hillview Golf Course for a third straight year.

Both golfers shot four-over-par 60. Cooper won the championship trophy and a 9.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tablet. Wadsworth, as runner-up, collected a 32-inch LED television.

Jones-Munk was the Girls champion for the fourth year in a row with a 71 and won a seven-inch Samsung Tablet.

Dexter Weiten received the title of club champion for the 14-17 flight with his score of 62.

lisa vandervelde/morning star Dexter Weiten follows his putt during the 2016 Junior City Golf Championship at Hillview Golf Course.

Jaden Steinke scored 66 for second place in the age group and third was Landen Harison with 70.

In the 12-13 age flight, Max Lockwood posted a 63 to win club champion, Austin Armanini, with 73, was second through retrogression over Austin Roest.

The 11 and under flight group had a three-way tie at 67 and was decided by a three-hole playoff. Ryan Vest emerged as the city champion, Nick Noren was in second place and William Lockwood was third for the age group.

Jackson Boyd was at the top of the Nine Hole division with a 44.

A field of 58 golfers aged eight to 17 competed. Hillview Golf  thanks all the donors, staff, and volunteers, especially its junior organizers, Betty Murray and Judy Wakefield.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event