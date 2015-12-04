Braeden Cooper, Kendra Jones-Munk collect city junior golf crowns

Parker Wadsworth follows his tee shot during the 2016 City Junior Golf Tournament Friday at Hillview Golf Course.

It’s a three-peat for Braeden Cooper, and a four-peat for Kendra Jones-Munk.

Cooper beat Parker Wadsworth in a two-hole playoff Friday to win the Junior City Golf Championship at Hillview Golf Course for a third straight year.

Both golfers shot four-over-par 60. Cooper won the championship trophy and a 9.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tablet. Wadsworth, as runner-up, collected a 32-inch LED television.

Jones-Munk was the Girls champion for the fourth year in a row with a 71 and won a seven-inch Samsung Tablet.

Dexter Weiten received the title of club champion for the 14-17 flight with his score of 62.

lisa vandervelde/morning star Dexter Weiten follows his putt during the 2016 Junior City Golf Championship at Hillview Golf Course.

Jaden Steinke scored 66 for second place in the age group and third was Landen Harison with 70.

In the 12-13 age flight, Max Lockwood posted a 63 to win club champion, Austin Armanini, with 73, was second through retrogression over Austin Roest.

The 11 and under flight group had a three-way tie at 67 and was decided by a three-hole playoff. Ryan Vest emerged as the city champion, Nick Noren was in second place and William Lockwood was third for the age group.

Jackson Boyd was at the top of the Nine Hole division with a 44.

A field of 58 golfers aged eight to 17 competed. Hillview Golf thanks all the donors, staff, and volunteers, especially its junior organizers, Betty Murray and Judy Wakefield.