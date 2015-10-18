North Okanagan Knights fall 5-4 in overtime to Chase Heat

North Okanagan Knights fell 5-4 in overtime Friday to the Chase Heat in KIJHL action in the Shuswap.

Pat Brady opened and closed the scoring Friday night.

Brady scored with less than a minute left in the first overtime period to give the hometown Chase Heat a 5-4 win over the North Okanagan Knights.

The Knights played their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League home opener Saturday against the Revelstoke Grizzlies at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Brady started the scoring three minutes into the first period before powerplay goals from Brady Marzocco and Matthias Urbanski, two minutes apart, gave North Okanagan the lead.

Vernon’s Kaden Black tied things up for Chase with the man advantage and the game was deadlocked 2-2 through 40 minutes.

Michael Fidanza gave the Heat a 3-2 lead three minutes into the final period before Gavin Lawrie tied it for the Knights on another powerplay at 12:42.

Fidanza scored 64 seconds later to restore the Heat advantage. Logan Geefs forced overtime for North Okanagan with a goal six minutes from the end of regulation.

Knights goalie Conor Webb was chosen game star for North Okanagan for making 45 saves as the Heat outshot the Knights 50-28.

Brady, who was in on all five Heat goals (2+3), was game star for Chase.

The Knights (1-0-0-1) were 3-7 on the powerplay while Chase (2-1) went 1-5.

The Creston Valley Thundercats, who will host the 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup B.C. Junior B Hockey Championship, are 3-0 to start the season.

The Thundercats scored twice in the final nine minutes, then got the winner in overtime Friday to beat the Fernie Ghostriders 3-2.

The Summerland Steam and Osoyoos Coyotes are the only other unbeaten teams at 2-0.

The Steam beat Revelstoke 5-3 Friday. Vernon’s Michael LeNoury picked up an assist for the Grizzlies.