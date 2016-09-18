Warriors ice Vernon Vipers 3-1

Vernon Vipers are 0-2 in the BCHL preseason.

The defending national champion West Kelowna Warriors iced the Vernon Vipers 3-1 in B.C. Hockey League play before 900 fans Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

It was normal feisty Warrior-Viper affair that saw 15 power plays awarded between the two rivals.

The Warriors peppered the Vipers net with 16 shots in the first period but couldn't beat rookie goalie Cole Demers.

The Vipers missed multiple opportunities on a five-minute power play with Tyler Anderson ejected for a checking-from-behind penalty in the second period. The Warriors' penalty kill blocked at least seven Viper shots.

Captain Nick Rutigliano gave the Warriors the 1-0 lead late in the second frame.

The Vipers power play evened things up with birthday boy Jagger Williamson converting from Carter Stephenson and Christian Cakebread, at 7:59 of the final 20.

Just 79 seconds later, Quin Foreman swiped the puck and made 2-1. The assist went to Jon Russell.

Mitchell Barker scored his first of the season two minutes later for insurance. Foreman and Chase Dubois drew helpers.

The Vipers tried to rally late but couldn’t get anything past Xavier Burghardt. West Kelowna is 2-1. The Warriors outshot the Snakes 42-31, including a 16-4 advantage in the first period.

The Vipers are now 3-1 and head to Chilliwack's Prospera Place for the BCHL showcase where they face the Nanaimo Clippers Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. Vernon plays the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night.

In other Saturday games, it was: Wenatchee 11 Prince George 4; Coquitlam 3 Salmon Arm 1; Merritt 3 Trail 2; Nanaimo 3 Surrey 2; Alberni Valley 2 Penticton 1; Langley 4 Chilliwack 1; Cowichan Valley 2 Victoria 1.