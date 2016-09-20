Schenker show sinks Camels

Okanagan Spring Brewery Camels’ Iain Butler fouls Turn-Key Ogopogos’ Bryan Schenker in a foot race down the wing during Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League playoff action Tuesday night at MacDonald Park.

Morning Star Staff

Mark Wasylyk and Bryan Schenker rang up almost two-thirds of the Turn-Key Ogopogos’ offence this season.

While Wasylyk was held in check and missed a few marvellous chances, it was the all-Schenker show Monday night as the Ogopogos brushed back the Okanagan Spring Brewery Camels 3-0 at MacDonald Park.

The 10-11 Ogopogos, who finished fifth and two points back of the 10-9-2 Humpbacks in the Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League, face first-place Brown Benefits in semifinal play Monday night (venue and time TBA).

The Camels, without leading scorer John Orton (21 goals) and speedy Marty Steele due to injuries, pressed hard in the opening 15 minutes without any success.

“We couldn’t get off any quality shots; their back line was very good,” said Camel playing-coach Ron Krause, who subbed for regular keeper Dave Dutcher.

Mike Moorlag for Turn-Key and Krause made some clutch saves in the opening 45.

Early in the second half, Kerry Zubot picked up a loose ball from Krause and made a sweet pass to Schenker at the 18-yard line which Schenker easily converted.

Schenker scored his second on a determined effort a few minutes later, Riverdancing his way past the midfielders and then the defenders and finishing just inside the post

Schenker completed his hat trick goal at the final whistle with a long shot just past centre, putting it just under the crossbar off the outstretched Krause.

The Camels made it close on a great cross from MVP Dave Eddy, near the corner pin to Mark Bungen, who sweetly put it past Moorlag.

The goal was wiped out due to an offside call by the far linesman, keeping it 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining.

Earlier, Rueben Cerventes broke in on a two-on-one, then passed to a wide open Wasylyk who shot for the corner but Krause came up big.

Said Zubot, manager of Turn-Key: “Both team’s defenders played strong, however the Turn-Key defenders – Mike Adams, Steven Fitzpatrick, Volker Otto, Dan Ondzik and Rick Danyluk – played a stubborn, stingy game, not letting good quality shots towards our keeper.”

Second-place Penticton United bounced Brandt’s Creek of Kelowna 7-1.

United (17-1-3) clearly meant business and took the early lead at Kings Park on a terrific header by Ron Dirksen. Penticton led 5-1 at the half, with goals from Yann Calmets (2), and singles from Mike Beliveau and Zeke Pescada. Penticton controlled much of the second half and got goals by Calmets and Derek Webb.

Sixth-place RPM Automotive upset third-place Mission Cleaners 3-2 at Mission Sportsfields.

Dave Jenkinson tapped one in to put the Cleaners in front, but RPM responded with a Jon Henderson breakaway.

RPM grabbed the lead with a great outside shot by Doug Roth near the 40th minute.

The second half saw heavy pressure by Mission which led to an equalizer header by Manny Almeida. RPM countered and Roger Russell gave them the lead late at 79 minutes with a outside free kick.

A few minutes later, Almeida appeared to equalize after heavy pressure on a corner, but a review reversed the call.

Dairy Queen Man of the Match Don Brown pulled the hat trick as league champion Brown Benefits got past determined MindSmart United 3-2.

Will Kruiper opened the scoring for MindSmart when he poked home a rebound midway through the first half. Brown levelled the match with a superb solo run, deking past three players before finishing.

The Browns had the majority of the possession and offence but were repeatedly thwarted by the phenomenal efforts of keeper David Gadd. In the second half, a slide tackle in the box gave rown an opportunity from the penalty spot which he calmly converted.

Ten minutes later, Brown completed the hat trick with a fierce shot that beat Gadd at the near post. MindSmart had a chance to cut the lead with a penalty of their own but keeper Gord Regan made an incredible save.

United were not to be denied and scored on a bullet header from Derek Powley late in the game but the Browns ran out the remaining minutes on the clock.

Vernon Bosman Accounting grounded Cantinas 5-2 in consolation play in Kelowna.

David Howes (2), Kerry Correia, John Matejica and Laurent Dansereau handled the Bosman offence in front of Yogi Kongsdorf.

European Football Club Okanagan Man of the Match was tied between midfielder Mark Sladen and central defender Jake Jakobsen.

Soccer United will meet Bosman in the B Cup after stuffing the Pushor Mitchell Rented Mules 4-1 Monday night.

The Mules went up 1-0 at five minute on a goal kick which rolled straight to Sergei Babrouski, who easily went in on a breakaway and slotted it past a helpless United keeper.

Soccer United didn’t get discouraged from the early gaffe, as Mike Bertoia scored twice and Brian Sanders added a single to give them a 3-1 lead at halftime. The score remained unchanged until Scott Percival fired one in the top corner just before the final whistle.