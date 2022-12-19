Changes coming for the Palisade and Telluride, updates for Leaf, Mustang + more

The Kia Telluride, and the Hyundai Palisade (below) are getting revised styling a new trims, but no changes to their powertrains. PHOTO: KIA

Changes coming for the full-size Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride

Both eight-passenger utility vehicles, which use the same platforms and powertrains, fall under the Hyundai group umbrella. Adjustments for the Palisade include new front and rear styling plus an in-your-face grille. There are revised dashboards and new seat coverings. A new XRT trim level gives the Palisade a rugged off-road appearance.

The Hyundai Palisade. PHOTO: HYUNDAI

Likewise, the Telluride receives changes at both ends of the body, although not as significant as the Palisade’s. There are also two new X-Line and X-Pro trims, the latter designed for more rugged use with all-terrain tires, self-leveling suspension and 500 extra pounds (230 kilograms) of towing capacity (for 5,500 pounds/2,500 kilograms).

The 291-horsepower 3.8-litre V-6 used by both vehicles is unchanged.

***

Updates to the Nissan Leaf include a somewhat sleeker-looking grille plus new headlights and wheel designs. PHOTO: NISSAN

Not a new Leaf, but an updated one, for 2023

Now in its fifth model year, Nissan’s only electric vehicle (until the eagerly awaited Ariya arrives later this year) keeps whirring along.

Its first update of any significance sees a somewhat sleeker-looking grille plus new headlights and wheel designs. The digital instrument panel also gets new graphics.

The base Leaf S uses a 40-kilowatt-hour battery plus a forward-located electric motor that makes 147 horsepower (149 miles/240 kilometres of maximum range). The 60-kilowatt-hour battery and motor in the SE are good for 226 miles (360 kilometres) of range. Those numbers are quite modest compared with newer EVs, but the Leaf’s sub-$40,000 base price makes it one of the least expensive EVs available in Canada.

***

A revised Mustang is in the works

According to various sources, Ford is giving its iconic pony car a makeover, and the company will introduce updated versions in early 2023 as 2024 models. Alterations include a new grille and headlights, plus new-look taillight treatments.

The interior also comes in for attention, including an up-to-date digital dashboard and touch-screen.

The Mustang’s current turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder is likely to remain unaltered, as will the GT500’s supercharged 5.2-litre V-8. But there are rumours the optional 5.0-litre V-8 could receive electric assist for added performance and/or be used for extra power at the rear axle for all-wheel-drive performance.

***

Honda’s new sports cars will be electric. At the left is a front-engine design, while at the right is a mid-engine design, possibly a replacement for the Acura NSX. RENDERING: HONDA

Honda’s future sportscar shockers are electric

Recently, the Japan-based automaker revealed two images that represent future battery-electric two-seaters. One is of a flagship model, presumably replacing the mid-engine hybrid Acura NSX that retires this year. The second appears to be a front-motor model, which could represent something similar to the Honda S2000 roadster that was retired after 2009.

Apparently both would not be built on the General Motors’ Ultium platform, which Honda will tap for other models. There’s no word as to a launch window for the sports cars, but production is likely at least three to four years away.

***

The Lucid Motors Air is available in a wide range of trim levels and power outputs. PHOTO: LUCID MOTORS

Lucid Motors ramps up production

The California-based startup is building a series of Air-branded electric sedans with a focus on the premium market. They’re also coming to Canada.

Following production of 520 Air Dream Edition models (with up to 1,011 horsepower), Lucid will launch the $189,000 Grand Touring. It gets 800 horsepower and delivers a claimed 830-kilometre maximum range.

In 2023, Lucid will introduce the $105,000 Air Pure (480 horsepower) and the $129,000 Air Touring (620 horsepower). According to Lucid’s web site, both models provide 653 kilometres of range.

UPS AND DOWNS

TRENDING UP: The Toyota Supra gets a manual transmission – Ever since the automaker revived the nameplate for the 2020 model year and attached it to a two-door sport coupe, The Sleuth has wondered if it would get a manual transmission. For 2023, Toyota says a six-speed stick will be offered along with the current eight-speed automatic. Expect it as an option for the turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder.

For 2023, Toyota says a six-speed stick will be offered for the Supra, along with the current eight-speed automatic. PHOTO: TOYOTA

***

TRENDING UP: Nissan’s solid-state battery – The automaker recently opened a facility in Japan that will develop new battery systems that offer double the range of lithium-ion batteries, charge faster and cost far less to produce. Nissan says this should ultimately help lower the cost of EVs to a point where they’ll be on parity with vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines. The company plans to begin installing solid-state batteries in its electric vehicles by 2028.

– written Wheelbase Media

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutoscarsElectric vehiclesSUVsTrucks