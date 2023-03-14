The Vibrant Vine Winery is up for sale. (JaneHoffman.com)

The Vibrant Vine Winery is up for sale. (JaneHoffman.com)

$13.5 M for East Kelowna winery

Vibrant Vines Winery is officially for sale

Vibrant Vine Winery has a price tag on it.

The award-winning winery is up for sale through Jane Hoffman Realty and HM Commercial Group for $13.5 million.

At 3240 Pooley Road, the 11.3-acre property is complete with an Italian-style villa and a turnkey business including a wine shop, tasting room, and indoor and outdoor special events spaces.

The 9,000-square-foot villa is a five-bed, seven-bath residence with an Italian marble fountain and a private pool.

The house also features a Swarovski chandelier and German beech wood floors, a chef’s kitchen for catering with seating for 300, a private gym, and a veranda.

The commercial aspects of the property include a recently renovated wine shop, six tasting bars, a commercial kitchen, a snack bar, lawn and patio space, and parking for 80 vehicles.

The Vibrant Vine Winery is up for sale. (JaneHoffman.com)

The Vibrant Vine Winery is up for sale. (JaneHoffman.com)

The East Kelowna winery is complete with eight acres of vines and leases another 20 to 30 acres of production vineyard in South Okanagan. Onsite winery equipment and warehouse are included.

The Vibrant Vine Winery opened in 2003 along East Kelowna’s wine trail and is a top-rated winery in B.C. on Trip Advisor.

The Vibrant Vine Winery is up for sale. (JaneHoffman.com)

The Vibrant Vine Winery is up for sale. (JaneHoffman.com)

READ MORE: Province eyes additional ‘transit-only’ lane for Kelowna’s W.R. Bennett Bridge: Study

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

For SaleKelownaWinery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmon Arm prankster has tough time convincing spouse of lottery win

Just Posted

Splatsin and Okanagan First Nations women wear orange to remember the missing children at the Iam Woman, Hear me Laff comedy show March 11 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Dyan Honeygal photo)
Indigenous ladies laugh it up at Vernon show, while remembering the children

The Armstrong Shamrocks (white) and Vernon Tigers have received permission from the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League to merge their organizations into one for the 2023 season. (Morning Star- file photo)
Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks merge junior lacrosse clubs

Jani Lauzon in Prophecy Fog performs for an audience seated in a circle at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 25. (Dahlia Katz photo)
Journey beneath the desert skies descends on Vernon

Dave Gunning (left) and J.P. Cormier perform at the Vernon Jazz Club March 21. (Contributed)
Lush guitars and tight harmonies gunning for Vernon show

Pop-up banner image