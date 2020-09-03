$15.9M property for sale in Revelstoke

The wooded property is beside a proposed golf course

A large parcel of land is for sale in Arrow Heights for $15.9 million.

The 65.23 acre listing by RE/MAX combines two separate titled parcels, located at 1775 and 1795 Nichol Road, across from the Mackenzie Village.

The property is beside a planned 18-hole golf course by Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

READ MORE: Resort golf course gets development permit for clearing and brushing

According to BC Assessment, the two parcels of land together were valued at $4.7 million for 2019.

The land is currently owned by Hyeum Properties Ltd, the company that tried to develop another parcel of land beside Williamson Lake into a campground. The proposal was rejected by city council in 2019.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Property owner withdraws application after Revelstoke council voices non-support

Approximately 88 per cent of the land (1775 Nichol Road) for sale is zoned for CD-08, which allows hotels, apartment buildings, houses, cafes, grocery stores, restaurants, swimming pools, ice rinks and even ski lifts.

The remaining 12 per cent is zoned for single family dwellings, farming, airports, gun clubs and playgrounds.

The large wooded property is already riddled with walking trails from Williamson Lake.

There is a controversial large development proposed on Hay Rd near the listed property, which requires land to be rezoned. And across the road Phase 2 and 3 of Mackenzie Village received a development permit at the end of 2019. The project would see 120 residential units and 21 commercial units. The Mackenzie Village master plan includes 12 phases.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Hay Rd. development inches closer to reality

READ MORE: Letter: Hay Rd. development doesn’t consider current residents

READ MORE: Letter: More public consultation needed before zoning amendment to allow Hay Rd. development

The 3.8 hectare property on Hay Rd. would see 27 single-family houses, 14 duplexes and 19 row houses, of which 50 per cent would be for long term rentals.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s economic optimism crippled by pandemic, Pew poll suggests

Just Posted

Morning Start: It’s illegal to own just one guinea pig in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, September 4, 2020

Summer coming to a close at SilverStar

Last regular weekend, but there’s a couple bonus weekends for riders

Rail Trail erosion mitigation work planned between Coldstream, Lake Country

Regional District of North Okanagan to start work on Okanagan Rail Trail mid-September

Vernon Realtors boost act to bubble up morale in COVID-19

Sutton Group - Lakefront Realty sponsors Bubble Man to continue online bubble shows

Okanagan Screen Arts back in action, supporting students

Bursaries awarded to Lumby and Vernon youth pursuing arts

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Police standoff forces evacuation of homes in Kamloops

The incident is unfolding in the Juniper area of the city

$15.9M property for sale in Revelstoke

The wooded property is beside a proposed golf course

Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

Birdwatchers say the number of birds stopping to and from their nesting grounds is increasing

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

LETTER: Change in forest policies needed

Current model of forest management has has negative effects

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Age no barrier to fitness for Summerland seniors

92-year-old member works out regularly at Summerland Women’s Fitness Society

Most Read