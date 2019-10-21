5 Reasons to live at Turtle Mountain

Surrounded by mountains that overlook Okanagan Lake, Swan Lake and the turquoise waters of Kalamalka Lake, Vernon has no shortage of photo-worthy scenery.

Life at Turtle Mountain, a preferred new home community in Vernon, is easy and luxurious. With exceptional views, a fantastic location and breathtaking single family homes built by Everton Ridge Homes, this community is thriving and offers the finest in Okanagan living.

There are so many great reasons to live at Turtle Mountain, and we’ve listed a few of them here for you.

Convenient Location

One of the great features of Turtle Mountain is its convenient location. This community is located just above Vernon’s downtown city skyline and is just a few minutes from the downtown core. Centrally located, you can get to most places in Vernon is under 15 minutes from Turtle Mountain, and it’s just under 30 minutes from Silver Star Mountain Resort.

Residents at Turtle Mountain can easily access all that Vernon has to offer with a short drive, or they can take advantage of the location and walk or bike to the shops and restaurants in the downtown core.

Award-Winning Home Design

Turtle Mountain features an array of exquisite homes built by award-winning developer, Everton Ridge Homes. These homes are built locally with beautiful design and smart floorplans, and they take full advantage of the exceptional views that Turtle Mountain has to offer.

“Our homes are designed for people to live in,” explained Kuiken. “Open plans, large spacious kitchens, view corridors and outdoor living spaces are just a few of the features that we take into consideration when we design your new home.”

You can see design elements and floorplans of these gorgeous homes here.

Active Lifestyle

Situated in the Okanagan, which is a four-season playground, Turtle Mountain is an ideal place to call home if you want to live an active lifestyle. The community is surrounded by walking and hiking trails, including access to one of Vernon’s top hiking trails, Grey Canal Trail. Just a few steps from your front door, you can connect with neighbours, with nature and with yourself on one of the many trails nearby.

SAFERhome Standards

Everton Ridge Homes at Turtle Mountain offers the SAFERhome Standards initiative, which allows for people to age and place in their new home. This offers homes that look better, work better and are worth more. The SAFERhome Standards include structural, design, electrical, telecom and plumbing features that contribute to an overall safer place to live. Some of the features that can be found in SAFERhomes are wider doorways and hallways and universal placement of electrical switches and outlets. These features not only make the home safer, but also add to the value of the home.

Spectacular Views

Nestled into the mountainside, Turtle Mountain features spectacular views of Vernon and the surrounding area, including the gorgeous Kalamalka Lake. Everton Ridge Homes at Turtle Mountain, which are perched in “theatre style”, are built with these epic views in mind. Residents don’t need to worry about a house going up and blocking their incredible view!

If you’re in the market for a beautiful home in a thriving Okanagan community, look no further than Everton Ridge Homes in Turtle Mountain. For more information on these homes and Turtle Mountain, visit www.evertonridge.ca.