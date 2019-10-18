Vernon Tour and Shuttle has a redesigned transit bus with party seating that can accommodate parties of 14, perfect for weddings, corporate parties, wine tours and trips to SilverStar Mountain Resort. Its fleet also includes a six-person van. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Airport trips a breeze with Vernon shuttle service

Vernon company’s ‘customer-directed’ trips to YLW take the stress out of travel

Kristy and Ed Dixon recognized there was a demand for more transportation options when they started Vernon Tour and Shuttle in the spring of 2018.

Since founding their business,the couple have expanded their travel options to include trips to the airport.

“We’ve been really well received,” said Ed, a former taxi driver.

The Vernon-based business offers “customer-directed” trips for wine tours, weddings, parties, business events and to-and-from trips to Kelowna International Airport.

The latest addition was added in April as Ed said it was no easy feat to get the necessary licensing to incorporate the airport trips, but it was an invaluable service he knew the community needed.

“The airport service we offer is extremely different,” Ed said.

“We offer a limousine-style service.

“When you call us, we go directly to your house and straight to the airport. We don’t stop at other houses or hotels like other shuttles.”

His wife, Kristy — she’s the one you’ll catch on the phone when you call to make a booking arrangement — said she has loved the new addition of the airport trips and often will accompany Ed on the journey to Kelowna.

“I love meeting the people,” she said.

“That’s really the best part of the job.”

She shared stories of happy passengers, some who were caught in airports for hours after flights were delayed and others who were exhausted from long travels and just excited to go straight home.

“They are so excited to see us at the airport holding a sign with their name,” she said, adding they’ll often get hugs from weary travellers.

The 14-passenger, wheelchair-accessible vehicle has proven itself since the addition of Vernon Tour and Shuttle’s destination options.

“We had a family travelling together, they were all flying to the same destination on the same flight, but they were all staying in different places,” Ed explained.

“We were able to pick them all up, and their luggage, and bring them to the airport together.”

Had this family had to rely on traditional taxi cabs, Ed added, a couple of vehicles would have had to been ordered boosting the total cost.

“That’s money they could have been spending on their vacation,” he said.

Although the wine tours, which are hosted by Kristy, are winding down, ski season is just around the corner.

Vernon Tour and Shuttle offers service to SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus is a former transit bus that has been retro-fitted to a more social setting, with seats around the perimeter and facing inward to allow for easier conversation, plus it has a great onboard sound system adding to the fun.

The 14-seater isn’t the only vehicle on the duo’s fleet. They also have a van for smaller parties.

The Dixons said they’re loving their work and the people they get to meet each day but they want to stay focused on the local aspect of their business.

Ed said they’re not looking to be a massive company but rather serve the community they call home.

Vernon Tour and Shuttle, the premiere shuttle service and party bus, can be booked by calling 1-778-692-5577 or you can reach them at vernontourandshuttle@gmail.com.

