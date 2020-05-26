Almost half of shops in Vernon mall reopened

Reduced food court capacity, curb-side pickup program en route

There’s more doors opening at Vernon’s mall after many spent the last two months closed due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to announce that more stores within Village Green Shopping Centre continue to re-open, almost daily,” said Darren Robinson, marketing manager. “We are close to 50 per cent re-opened now with many more re-openings scheduled over the coming weeks.”

While the mall itself remained open during the entire pandemic, with several essential service businesses still operating, it officially re-opened May 20. And some changes are in place to ensure continued safety of shoppers, retailers, staff and contractors.

Upon entering the mall, shoppers will be greeted by welcome ambassadors, who will provide information and encourage safe practices. The mall is also stocked with ample supply of PPE for shoppers wishing to wear masks and gloves while shopping, and assigned dedicated PPE disposal bins.

Directional signage and informational signage have been installed and there are assigned entrance and exit doors.

There is reduced capacity in the food court and washrooms as well as adjusted hours of operation for the mall.

Elevated cleaning protocols and techniques have also been implemented.

And for those who are still leery about entering the shopping centre, the mall is going to launch a curb-side pickup program.

