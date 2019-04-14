American Airlines cancels Max flights through mid-August

The cancellations represent 1.5% of American’s total flights each day of the summer

American Airlines is cancelling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The U.S. grounded Boeing’s 737 Max plane in mid-March after two deadly plane crashes. Boeing aims to finish fixing the planes in late April, and changes would have to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign regulators for approval.

American has 24 Max jets and had previously planned to cancel Max flights through early June. Airline officials say by extending cancellations through the summer they can plan more reliably for the peak travel season.

The airline says its reservations and sales teams will work with customers to manage their travel plans.

The Associated Press

