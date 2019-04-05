Annual Vernon job fair returns

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. this Tuesday, April 9 at the Vernon Lodge

The annual Vernon Job Fair is the city’s largest hiring event. Recruiters and representatives from more than 40 local and national companies and professional associations will be on hand for the 4th annual Vernon Job Fair.

The event, which is is organized by NexusBC Community Resource Centre in partnership with WorkBC, will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at the Vernon Lodge in the grand ballroom.

“This is an excellent opportunity to discover what employment opportunities are available,” said Lee Brinkman, marketing coordinator with NexusBC. “We made a special effort to showcase a broad list of employers from fields such as agriculture, government, health care, hospitality, retail and trades.”

Related: Career fair an open door to opportunity

Related: Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

Job fairs are an excellent way to get in front of the individual who does the hiring and make that connection.

“It isn’t often that over 40 employers get together in a purposeful effort to meet job seekers, so if you’re looking for work or considering a career or job change, this is the best place to be,” said Brinkman. “All companies in attendance are actively hiring.”

Some pointers to keep in mind when attending a job fair:

Dress as if you were going to an interview

Research as many companies as you can before you go.

Bring multiple copies of your resume.

If you have one or two companies that you really want to work for, tailor your resume to that employer and position.

Know your schedule so you are ready to sign up for an interview.

Practice a 30 second sales pitch of your background. Be prepared for the question – tell me a bit about yourself – and practice your response.

If you need help with your resume or preparing for the job fair, Brinkman recommends contacting the WorkBC Employment Services Centres at (250) 545-2215 in Vernon or (250) 838-2324 in Enderby to set up a one-to-one consultation.

“WorkBC will also host a job seeker lounge on site so if questions arise at the event, you can check with the professionals.”

Representatives from local programs that can help those looking for work will also attend the event. NexusBC, the job fair host, offers job coaching programs to support local’s goal of finding work.

There are also apprenticeship training opportunities through the Electrical Joint Training Committee; the Skilled Trades Employment Program can assist eligible job seekers with some financial supports for safety courses, boots, tools and more. The Neil Squire Society along with Independent Living have employment readiness programs for those with disabilities. Okanagan College will be on site to help you get on track for a new career whether you want to upgrade your skills, train in trades, pursue a career in business or health or take university transfer courses.

The event is sponsored by SunFM and the City of Vernon. A full list of employers can be found at www.vernonjobfair.ca.

Related: Multi-community job fair in Enderby to see dozens of employers

Related: Enderby job fair overwhelming success

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.