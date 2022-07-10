Armstrong cooperative general manager moving on

Jeff Payne will be leaving organization after 20 years on July 22

Armstrong Regional Cooperative general manager Jeff Payne (left), shown in this 2017 photo, is leaving the organization on July 22 after 20 years of service. (File photo)

After 20 years of service, Armstrong Regional Cooperative (ARC) general manager Jeff Payne is moving on.

His last day with the organization will be Friday, July 22.

“We wish to thank Jeff for his contributions to, and management of, the ARC’s growth over the last two decades and his supervision during the recent COVID outbreak,” said ARC board president Hugh Chalmers. “The ARC board and staff wish Jeff and his wife, Megan, all the best in whatever future endeavors they choose to pursue.”

Following Payne’s departure, the ARC’s senior staff will oversee the operations of the ARC as usual, while the search for a new general manager ensues. The interim GM’s responsibilities have been appointed to Chalmers who will take a leave from the board during this appointment.

Co-op’s 100th birthday celebrations continue this week with an outdoor movie at Armstrong’s Memorial Park.

The film will be The Princess Bride.

Salmon Arm will host an outdoor movie Aug. 11 at Marine Peace Park.

