Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber board elects Shepherd to lead flock

Lori Shepherd (left) is the new board president of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, congratulated by now past president Sean Newton. (Contributed)

Lori Shepherd will watch her Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce flock seated at a table.

The new chamber board of directors was sworn in at the chamber’s annual general meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16. Shepherd, from BDO, was elected president. Madison Reynolds from the Asparagus Community Theatre is first vice-president, and Marc Szarek of Bloom Flower Festivals is second vice.

“The chamber has been a part of the community for 91 years,” said Shepherd. “We are looking forward to working together with our members and municipal partners to make Armstrong-Spallumcheen an even better place to do business. ”

Chamber executive director Patti Noonan echoed Shepherd’s feeling.

“The chamber extends its sincere thanks to those who have given of their time to the chamber and the business community,” she said. “This includes not only the board of directors, but individuals, businesses and organizations who contribute to various activities and events.’’

Directors elected to two-year terms include:

• Crystal Workman, VantageOne;

• Mark Trussell, Canadian Royal Antique Post;

• Kim Mcgarvey, The Hamlets;

Returning directors, with one year remaining in their terms, include:

• Patti Wood, 4 Site Ventures;

• Deborah Fox, Evolve Leadership Development;

• Maral Arvin, Kohler;

• Goret Fontoura, Hub International;

• Trish Van Tienhoven, Primerica;

• Amanda Illidge, Valley First Credit Union;

• Cheryl Hood, Allan Brookes Nature Centre.

The board-elect was sworn in by City of Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer and Township of Spallumcheen Councillor Joe Van Tienhoven.

Following the ceremony, several presentations were made by new past president Sean Newton.

“It is with great pleasure that we present a token of our appreciation to our 2022/2023 Citizen of the Year Linda Fisher,” said Newton. ‘”Linda has a great feel for our communities and has been an active part of several not-for-profit organizations that are members of our chamber.”

Following the presentation to Fisher, Newton presented a cheque for $2,500 to McKenzie Gyorkos for the Milky Way 4H Dairy Club.

“The club suffered a huge loss stemming from an incident in August,” said Newton. “For our chamber and business community to be involved in a fundraiser in aid of this organization was a privilege. We know the importance of dairy farmers in our community – and members of the 4H Dairy Club are the future of farming.”

