Armstrong Spallumcheen chamber elects new board

Sean Newton sworn in as president

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020-21 board of directors.

The new board was sworn in at the chamber’s AGM Thursday, Nov. 19, and became effective immediately.

“The chamber has been a part of the community for 89 years,” said Sean Newton, incoming president, of Stardust Gardens. “We are looking forward to working together with our members, municipal partners and the community to make Armstrong-Spallumcheen an even better place to do business whether it is a new business or an existing business.”

Chamber executive director Patti Noonan echoed Newton’s feeling, adding “the chamber extends its sincere thanks to those who have given of their time to the chamber and the business community. This includes not only the board of directors but individuals, businesses and organizations who contribute to various activities and events.”

Executive, elected:

  • President, Sean Newton, Stardust Gardens;
  • 1st vice-president, Cheryl Hood, Alan Brooks Nature Centre;
  • 2nd vice-president, Lori Shepherd, Rossworn Henderson LLP;

Directors, elected – two-year term:

  • Mary Walkden, Orchard Blossom Honey;
  • Madison Reynolds, Asparagus Community Theatre;
  • Graham Turnbull, 107.5 Beach Radio;
  • Heather Danglemaier, Fortune Creek Kennels;

Directors, elected – one-year term:

  • Amanda Illidge, Valley First;

Returning Directors, one year remaining in their term:

  • Deborah Fox, Kohler – a Division of Hytec;
  • Caitlyn Mundell, Wild Oak Café;
  • Patti Wood, Spall Storage.

The board-elect, present both virtually and in-person, was sworn in by City of Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper and Township of Spallumcheen Coun. Joe Van TienHoven at the AGM.

“We are excited to have our new board in place,” Newton said. “It has been a challenging year for our chamber with the passing of president Peter Rotzetter in January followed by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Our team has been working hard to provide support to our community and businesses and we will continue to do that in 2021.”

The meeting was the final one for Fran Stecyk, stepping down after 13 years with the board. She was presented with flowers and a special card.

“Being on the board for the past 13 years has been a fantastic experience and one I have enjoyed so much,” said Stecyk. “I have learned a ton and of course have seen a lot of changes over the years. I am ever grateful and proud for the opportunity to be part of this team. I have met so many incredible people and the one thing that will always remain with me is the wonderful friendships I have made.”

