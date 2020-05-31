Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolling in grants

Chamber approved for nearly $40,000 in grants to help with projects; visitor centre opens this week

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce summer student Jenna Churchill (right) may get an extended stay with the chamber this summer, thanks to a federal grant. (Chamber photo)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is rolling in the money, courtesy of the federal and provincial governments.

The chamber has received nearly $40,000 in grant funding for a number of items.

From Ottawa comes word of a successful application for a Canada Summer Jobs Grant.

“Usually we get this every year and we can hire one person or sometimes two,” said Patti Noonan, chamber executive director.

This year, because of COVID-19 and the possibility of students not returning to facilities in September, the grant for the local chamber is for 24 weeks, double the usual 12-week grant, which is good news for current chamber student Jenna Churchill as she can continue working past September.

Also from Ottawa, the chamber received more funding than before from Heritage Canada to help with the virtual Canada Day festivities.

Usually, the chamber receives a $6,500 grant. This year, it received $10,000.

READ MORE: Chamber News: Armstrong chamber backs business

The chamber also received, from Victoria, a provincial grant for marketing funds from Destination B.C.

“This is funding toward getting the visitor centre COVID-19 ready,” said Noonan.

The visitor centre will open this coming week, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The chamber is also waiting to hear on a grant from Victoria’s Rural Dividend funds for a marketing project.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessTourism