Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce summer student Jenna Churchill (right) may get an extended stay with the chamber this summer, thanks to a federal grant. (Chamber photo)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolling in grants

Chamber approved for nearly $40,000 in grants to help with projects; visitor centre opens this week

Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is rolling in the money, courtesy of the federal and provincial governments.

The chamber has received nearly $40,000 in grant funding for a number of items.

From Ottawa comes word of a successful application for a Canada Summer Jobs Grant.

“Usually we get this every year and we can hire one person or sometimes two,” said Patti Noonan, chamber executive director.

This year, because of COVID-19 and the possibility of students not returning to facilities in September, the grant for the local chamber is for 24 weeks, double the usual 12-week grant, which is good news for current chamber student Jenna Churchill as she can continue working past September.

Also from Ottawa, the chamber received more funding than before from Heritage Canada to help with the virtual Canada Day festivities.

Usually, the chamber receives a $6,500 grant. This year, it received $10,000.

READ MORE: Chamber News: Armstrong chamber backs business

The chamber also received, from Victoria, a provincial grant for marketing funds from Destination B.C.

“This is funding toward getting the visitor centre COVID-19 ready,” said Noonan.

The visitor centre will open this coming week, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The chamber is also waiting to hear on a grant from Victoria’s Rural Dividend funds for a marketing project.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chef brings farm-to-table approach to new Shuswap restaurant

Just Posted

Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolling in grants

Chamber approved for nearly $40,000 in grants to help with projects; visitor centre opens this week

Music in the Park series returning to Armstrong

Strict social distancing rules to be in place; tickets will be made available online for shows

Future of 50th anniversary Vernon hockey tournament not determined

Organizers say it’s ‘too early’ to decide if milestone event will go as planned in February 2021

Vernon bowling centre to reopen

Lincoln Lanes will have social distancing rules in effect for its reopening Friday, June 5

Armstrong-Spallumcheen to celebrate Canada Day virtually

No events for Memorial Park, as per tradition, but lots of events/entertainment planned

VIDEO: Injured bald eagle rescued in B.C. First Nations community

Bird suspected injured in fight, whisked off to Coquitlam rehab

Toronto Raptors’ Ujiri says conversations about racism can no longer be avoided

Thousands have protested Floyd’s death and repeated police killings of black men across the United States

B.C.’s Central Kootenay region declares state of emergency, issues evacuation orders

The evacuation alert covers all areas except the Cities of Castelgar and Nelson

‘I’m afraid’: Witnesses of wolf attack on senior near Prince Rupert worried about safety

Frank Russ shows where the unprovoked wolf attacked his father

Protesters prepare to rally against racism in front of Vancouver Art Gallery

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

PHOTOS: Okanagan residents capture epic lightning show

A look at some of the best shots of the storm on May 30

Big White Ski Resort to offer rebate for pass holders after early closure

Next year’s pass will include a 20 per cent rebate

‘No tick is a good tick’: Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation

The foundation’s president said all ticks that attach to humans and pets can carry various diseases

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Most Read