Vacant commercial properties will be in the spotlight as the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Empty Storefront Tour on Sept. 17. (Photo - Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber tours vacant storefronts

The Empty Storefront Tour, highlighting vacant commercial properties, goes Sept. 17

If you’re looking for vacant storefront property, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce would love to hear from you.

The chamber launches its first Empty Storefront Tour on Sept. 17.

The tour will showcase several commercial properties that are currently vacant in the City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen.

“This tour is a unique and exciting way to bring the necessary attention to our currently unoccupied storefronts,” said chamber board president Peter Rotzetter.

“Activating empty commercial and industrial space increases the number of employment opportunities, brings more visitors to the community, protects property values and, most importantly, shows a commitment to the economic development of our community.

READ MORE: Armstrong, Spallumcheen businesses earn deserved recognition

“Our goal is to get people through the locations to start thinking about their potential and possibilities.”

To make this tour successful, the chamber needs a great team of participants.

Realtors, media personnel, business owners, marketers, aspiring entrepreneurs and business support service providers are encouraged to attend.

READ MORE: Armstrong Legion president chosen Citizen of the Year

If you are interested in joining the tour or have a commercial space you would like included on the tour, please contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce by phone at 250-546-8155 or by email, manager@aschamber.com (Patti) or staff@aschamber.com (Wendy).

