Askew’s seeks asparagus lovers to fill mascots’ size 13s

Askew’s Foods is seeking two people to become their new asparagus mascots, Aspa and Gus. (Askew’s Foods photo)

Askew’s Foods manager Heather Turner has some big shoes to fill – size 13 to be exact – and she’s looking for someone with a love of asparagus to wear them.

The Shuswap grocer is bringing on board two rather tall and very green (literally) new recruits, Aspa and Gus, to be its mascot for the upcoming asparagus season.

“I know our customers do get quite excited when the local asparagus is ready. So we have these mascots designed and made, and now we’re just trying to find crazy people to wear them,” laughs Turner.

Askew’s is looking to hire two individuals willing and able to wear the costumes. Turner says the costumes are designed to fit individuals between 5’6” and 6’2”. The costumes include a built in fan (to keep their wearer from wilting), and size 13 shoes.

Askew’s costumed asparagus duo will be tasked with visiting the company’s four stores (uptown and downtown Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Armstrong) through the first three weeks of May, handing out recipes and chatting with customers about asparagus facts.

Anyone who thinks they have what it takes to fill either Aspa’s or Gus’ shoes may call Turner at 250-832-7622 ext. 202, or email heather@askewsfoods.com.

