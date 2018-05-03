Iain Black, president of the Metro Vancouver Board of Trade (Black Press files)

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

A group of 100 B.C. business, community and Indigenous leaders is flying to Edmonton May 17 for meetings with their Alberta counterparts in an effort to urge cooperation on economic development.

Dubbed the “Federation Flight,” the day of meetings includes Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and representatives of the Edmonton and Calgary Chambers of Commerce. It’s a follow-up to the “Confidence in Canada” rally organized in Vancouver April 12, in response to Kinder Morgan’s announcement is was suspending non-essential work on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

RELATED: Greenpeace targets tunnel boring machine

RELATED: Business groups call for action on pipeline

“The Federation Flight is a continuation of the Confidence in Canada coalition’s efforts, and supports a positive relationship among all provinces in Canada, with the Trans Mountain pipeline as its catalyst,” said Iain Black, president of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. “But this trip is about much more than a single project.”

Black points to an Ipsos poll showing 56 per cent of Canadians support the pipeline expansion, something the Alberta and federal governments have pledged to carry on despite well-organized protests disrupting the work.

“Failing to build this pipeline sends dangerous signals to investors that you can follow the rules and get all the required approvals, but still see your job-creating investment stalled to death,” said Janet Riopel, president of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. “Canada’s track record as a serious international trading partner hangs in the balance.”

Banner year for Okanagan tourism predicted

Kids fish free at Polson Park pond

Kal Flyfishers Society hosts its annual Kids Free Fishing Weekend Saturday and Sunday

Highlanders fling into spring

Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band in Grand Forks this weekend for 40th annual Spring Fling competition

KF Aerospace joins Montreal-based company to create in SkyAlyne Canada

Companies partner to cement leadership in military pilot and aircrew training in Canada

Owners of North Okanagan stolen tools sought

Abandoned vehicle, stolen from Kelowna, found in Enderby with unidentified tools

New top cop announced for Vernon

Insp. Shawna Baher brings with her 26 years of RCMP experience to Vernon-North Okanagan detachment

Your May 3 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld's Black Press Morning Brief.

Llamas on the lamb!

These beasts are real escape artists

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Man accused of yet another violent incident at Okanagan jail

Afshin Ighani accused of assaulting a peace officer in March, following alleged stabbings last year

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

B.C. teen suffers 'life-altering injuries' after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

