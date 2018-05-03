B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

A group of 100 B.C. business, community and Indigenous leaders is flying to Edmonton May 17 for meetings with their Alberta counterparts in an effort to urge cooperation on economic development.

Dubbed the “Federation Flight,” the day of meetings includes Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and representatives of the Edmonton and Calgary Chambers of Commerce. It’s a follow-up to the “Confidence in Canada” rally organized in Vancouver April 12, in response to Kinder Morgan’s announcement is was suspending non-essential work on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“The Federation Flight is a continuation of the Confidence in Canada coalition’s efforts, and supports a positive relationship among all provinces in Canada, with the Trans Mountain pipeline as its catalyst,” said Iain Black, president of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. “But this trip is about much more than a single project.”

Black points to an Ipsos poll showing 56 per cent of Canadians support the pipeline expansion, something the Alberta and federal governments have pledged to carry on despite well-organized protests disrupting the work.

“Failing to build this pipeline sends dangerous signals to investors that you can follow the rules and get all the required approvals, but still see your job-creating investment stalled to death,” said Janet Riopel, president of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. “Canada’s track record as a serious international trading partner hangs in the balance.”