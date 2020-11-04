B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

B.C.’s system of individual donations and millions in public subsidies worked well for John Horgan and the NDP, which raised $800,000 more from donors than the B.C. Liberal Party in the run-up to the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The B.C. NDP raised $1,957,937.91 from more than 12,000 contributors, Elections B.C. interim financial reports for the period of July 1 to Sept. 30 show. The B.C. Liberal Party raised a total of $1,150,692.07 from just over 5,000 contributors, and the B.C. Green Party raised $327,703.13 from 2,877 individual donations.

Election rules adopted in 2017 by Horgan’s minority government did away with corporate and union donations, and capped individual donations at $1,200 a year. The NDP reforms replaced the “big money” from business and unions with a public subsidy that was not mentioned before the 2017 B.C. election.

That subsidy, which started at $2.50 per vote gained in the 2017 election in the first year with reduced amounts after that, has paid out more than $16 million to the three eligible parties by January 2020, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Over the five-year life of what was billed as a temporary measure, parties expect to share $27 million in a system that also reimburses half of parties’ election-year expenses on top of the per-vote subsidy.

RELATED: ‘Big money’ in B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

RELATED: B.C. Greens didn’t demand public subsidy, Weaver says

In the 2020 reports, the NDP received more than 10,000 contributions of $250 or less, while the B.C. Liberals had fewer than 4,900 of the smaller donations that make up the largest portion of all voluntary contributions to them. Former B.C. Greens leader Andrew Weaver said in 2017 he supports the transition from corporate and union donations with a temporary public subsidy, but it mostly helps the bigger parties that were getting most of their donations from them.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women entrepreneurs are finding new, creative pathways to success, despite barriers

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
‘Honey’ and ‘sweetie’ possibly sexual harassment in Lake Country salon

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled against the hair salon’s application to dismiss hairdresser’s claim

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Increased capacity at new COVID-19 Vernon testing centre

Vernon Health Centre takes over testing, which will increase the number of daily tests

Fewer homes sold from Peachland to Revelstoke in October, compared to September, however they’re selling faster. Overall, the real estate market in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap cities is holding steady. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Demand continues to drive Okanagan real estate markets

The increase in home sales has brought with it an increase in prices compared to last year

Pixabay image
Calls to Okanagan crisis line increase for those over 40

Kelowna Community Resources said more middle- and senior-aged residents are calling for help

Wedding ring.
Morning Start: A woman who lost her wedding ring found it 16 years later on a carrot in her garden

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Three more flights from Calgary to Kelowna have been noted as having potential COVID-19 exposures. (File)
Three more COVID-19 exposures on recent Kelowna flights

Flights from Calgary to Kelowna on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 were potentially exposed to the virus

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Interior Health (IH) has moved its Kelowna COVID-19 testing centre to a dedicated location, increasing its testing capacity. (Getty Images)
Interior Health increases Kelowna COVID-19 testing capacity

The testing centre has been moved to a location on Ethel Street

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

Salmon Arm council will be considering Airbnbs as it goes through its recently completely housing report. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident peeved with lack of Airbnb controls in city

Councillor says community housing report to be discussed shortly will include short-term rentals

A one-bedroom unit at the Shangri-La in Vancouver is up on Craigslist for just $1 – but there’s a catch. (Craigslist)
A world-class Shangri-La condo in Vancouver for just $1? There’s just one catch

It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?

Most Read