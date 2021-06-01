Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

The B.C. government laid out its plan Tuesday for the first overhaul of forest policy in 20 years, with a shift to Indigenous control of Crown resources, and two more years of consultation on extending temporary protection of old-growth forests to more areas of the province.

Old-growth areas deferred from logging last year will be added to, but they will be further deferrals, not bans on logging, as the province redistributes its vast public forest lands, Forests Minister Katrine Conroy said.

Conroy and Premier John Horgan released the government’s 20-point policy paper June 1, setting a target to increase the Indigenous share of timber cutting rights to 10 per cent of the total. Horgan emphasized that the province won’t move unilaterally to ban logging, because that would be another colonial-style imposition on Indigenous people’s land rights.

The policy framework was released as daily arrests continue at a set of logging protest roadblocks the premier’s Vancouver Island constituency, with police enforcing a court injunction granted to Surrey-based Teal Jones Group to harvest areas containing trees that are 250 years old or more. The protests have continued despite objections from the Pacheedaht Nation, which has demanded the protesters leave the territory.

Horgan said an independent report by foresters created deferral areas of 2,000 square kilometres, as big as most of Metro Vancouver, and further deferrals of logging are possible, but discussions with the Pacheedaht and other area Indigenous groups are confidential until they are complete.

“In a time of gang violence, where we are deploying more law enforcement to address the challenges of criminals, it’s very difficult to watch law enforcement being utilized to address the passions of people in old growth forests,” Horgan said. “It’s hard work, and it involves not going back to our colonial past and dictating to Indigenous communities what they can and cannot do.”

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau echoed the environmental groups staging the blockades, calling the NDP government’s plan “no action” on old growth preservation.

“Today Premier Horgan said it will be 2023 by the time a new old growth plan is introduced.” Furstenau said. “In the meantime, we will continue to lose irreplaceable ancient forests because of his broken promises and refusal to take meaningful action.”

RELATED: Arrests resume at Vancouver Island logging blockades

RELATED: Pacheedaht Nation rejects protest actions a second time

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsforestry

Previous story
RBC economist: Stronger economic growth for Canada expected in rest of 2021

Just Posted

Cultivating Safe Spaces workshop facilitator, public speaker and author Elaine Alec hosts online forums through the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. (Contributed)
Timely exhibit puts Indigenous history in Vernon spotlight

Cultivating Safe Spaces workshop and Legacy of Hope exhibit at museum

Grants are being offered to residents to host backyard concerts and support local musicians. (Lake Country Arts Council photo)
Backyard concert in tune for Lake Country

Grants offered to residents to host live music and support local musicians

UBCO master’s student Sandra Fox is being recognized with a Governor General’s Gold Medal for her research on Indigenous identity which led to several recommendations for Canadian universities to better serve Indigenous students. (Contributed)
UBCO student, a Salmon Arm grad, to receive Governor General’s medal

Sandra Fox’s research on colonization and Indigenous identities prompted changes at universities

The Canadian flag flies at half mast at the District of Lake Country office Tuesday, June 1 in memory of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at a Kamloops Residential School recently. (Karen Miller - District of Lake Country)
Further investigations into residential schools supported by Lake Country mayor

District flying Canadian flag at half-mast following discovery of 215 child remains in Kamloops

Students at Hillview Elementary School in Vernon tied 215 orange ribbons to a fence Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in honour of the children whose remains were found at a former Kamloops residential school site last week. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon students tie 215 ribbons in support of residential school victims

Hillview Elementary students took lessons from the classroom to the roadside Tuesday morning

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

LocoLanding owner Diana Stirling is speaking out after relentless attacks on her teenage staff and online for the business’ mask policy. (LocoLanding photo Facebook)
Penticton adventure park employee berated, brought to tears by parent over mask policy

‘It’s awful behaviour and it’s relentless,’ says LocoLanding owner

Adam Gerald Ball
Princeton mine employee shot and killed in Chilliwack

Police state incident is not gang-related

Empty pairs of children’s shoes and stuffed animals sit on the steps outside of the Kelowna Courthouse on June 1 in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna council motions for action after Kamloops burial site discovery

Councillors say more than ‘just words and statements’ are needed

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Conservation officers are urging Summerland residents to manage their garbage and other bear attractants after a bear in the community was put down in late May. (Black Press file photo)
Aggressive bear put down in Summerland neighbourhood

Residents urged to manage garbage and other bear attractants

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Most Read