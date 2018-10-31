B.C. restaurant honours veterans, current personnel with free lunch item

Wings, including the outlet in Vernon, to recognize service Nov. 10 and 11

Wings Restaurant and Pub locations in B.C., including Vernon, will honour veterans and current personnel for their service.

The restaurant will offer one complimentary item off its new lunch menu to Canadian Forces veterans and current military members on Nov. 10 and 11.

“This is the first year Wings will be hosting a Veteran Appreciation Lunch across B.C., but the company hopes to make it an annual event,” said Jeff Perham, brand and marketing manager for the GoldWings group, the parent company for Wings.

“It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation and thank some of the most deserving individuals in our local communities.”

Added Richard Hourie, veteran, and vice-president of the B.C. Veterans Commemorative Association: “This is a great initiative to support those who served, and are still serving, our great country. It’s wonderful to see businesses support those who made Canada the strong, proud, and free country it is today.”

Veterans are encouraged to come for their complimentary lunch item with friends and family, however only veterans will be offered the meal at no price.

To receive a free lunch item, veterans and current military individuals can visit any B.C. Wings location on Nov. 10 and 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will be required to provide a valid Canadian Armed Forces Service ID or come in uniform.



