Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

A three-year investigation bridges and culvert crossings on B.C. natural resource roads has shown significant improvement since a 2014 survey, the B.C. Forest Practices Board says.

The independent forest industry group looked at 269 bridges and 59 wood-box culverts built as forest service roads, and found five per cent had significant safety issues.

“In 2014, 15 per cent of bridges had safety issues,” the board says in its follow-up report released April 30. “Nineteen bridges were not safe and sound and investigators had significant safety concerns with a further 13 bridges. In 2019, five per cent of bridges had safety issues – four were unsafe, and investigators had significant safety concerns with nine others.

“While this improvement is commendable, it’s important to keep in mind that these structures are all less than three years old. The board and the public expects that all new structures are safe and sound for use.”

The inspections were done in the summer and fall of 2019, looking at bridges and wood-box culverts constructed since January 2017 in the Skeena Stikine, Selkirk, Sea to Sky, North Island-Central Coast and Mackenzie natural resource districts.

RELATED: B.C. suspends stumpage payments in COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: FortisBC invests in gas production from wood waste

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

Just Posted

Middleton Mountain Trail access limited

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

Stober family makes donation to support training of Okanagan’s frontline workers

Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health campaign will receive $500,000

Coldstream mayor clears air on Lavington childcare centre concerns

New provincially-funded facility to be built in Lavington Park; residents consider petition

Historic Vernon family’s 25-year isolation resurfaces during COVID-19

Prescient piece of history from Caetani family reappears once again

Pandemic good time to get FireSmart: Vernon firefighters

Fire season looming amid COVID-19 crisis

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Illegal dumping on the rise in Kelowna amid pandemic: forest clean-up group

‘I just hate to see our beautiful forests turning into landfills from ignorant people being too lazy to go to the landfill’

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Parents of missing Shuswap woman implore people to break their silence

Ashley Simpson’s mother: ‘I would stake my life that more than one person knows’

Kelowna Curling Club will not be used as a shelter space — for now

BC Housing said there is currently no need to activate such a facility

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP

Lake Country RCMP handed the man a 90-day driving suspension

Most Read