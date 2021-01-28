An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)

B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

B.C.’s advantages as a low-carbon, Indigenous rights-sensitive jurisdiction with an abundance of clean electricity, metals, minerals and natural gas were the talk of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum this week. But one big disadvantage kept coming up.

Participants in the annual forum, held online from Vancouver instead of its usual host city of Prince George, were greeted by an array of five cabinet ministers and one minister of state in charge of resource development permits. And as the moderator twice reminded them during the cabinet ministers panel, it currently takes an average of 13 years to go from investment decision to approval of a new mine in B.C.

Premier John Horgan acknowledged the problem in his address to the forum Thursday, describing the latest government reorganization to get ministries working together better to rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we need to do is retool our permitting process,” Horgan told the forum from his office in Victoria Jan. 28. “The days of let ’er rip are gone. The days of responsible development have arrived.”

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy and Environment Minister George Heyman acknowledged the long-standing permit logjam, both saying the core issue is insufficient government staff to deal with permits in an increasingly complex world. B.C. is attempting to lead the country in implementing the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, starting with a new environmental assessment that requires Indigenous partnership before the application is even submitted.

Heyman said he was warned by now-retired forests and lands minister Doug Donaldson that without sufficient ministry staff to get permits done, a long backlog is inevitable. The problem goes back to the early years of the Gordon Campbell government, which created the mega-ministry the NDP government is preparing to break up. It was first raised by former B.C. Liberal minister George Abbott, who has since written a book on the topic entitled Big Promises, Small Government.

Skeena MLA Nathan Cullen’s assignment is to build a sixth ministry to deal with land and resource management, covering 95 per cent of the province and grappling with road impacts on caribou as well as the environmental risks of mining and logging.

“We want to make it easier for good products to come to market,” Cullen told the resource forum.

Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston noted that mine projects awaiting approval include Blackwater gold mine south of Vanderhoof, a restart of the Eskay Creek gold mine in Tahltan territory in the far northwest, and an extension of Highland Valley Copper south of Ashcroft.

RELATED: B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in future

RELATED: Copper Mountain has expansion plans for 2021

Ralston said B.C. is well positioned for “ESG investment,” which stands for environmental, social and governance considerations in addition to a return to shareholders. He referred to the latest annual letter to CEOs from Larry Fink, head of Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager with $7 trillion in investments. Fink announced that environmental sustainability will become more important as the world economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. Hydro continues work on its increasingly costly Site C dam, with highway closures again this weekend to move a second huge water turbine from Prince Rupert to the site near Fort St. John. The federal government has committed $85 million for B.C. to shift industries using carbon fuels to electricity, with a key user of Site C power being the oil and gas industry.

“Whether it’s mining or the gas sector, we’re seeing innovation,” due to B.C.’s early adoption of a carbon tax, said Heyman, who headed Sierra Club B.C. before becoming an NDP MLA.

One of the biggest disruptions in B.C. resource projects has been objections from Indigenous communities. Taking questions from Kendra Johnston, CEO of the Association of Mineral Exploration B.C., Horgan said one of the biggest problems of the pandemic is a lack of progress with Wet’suwet’en people disputing the LNG Canada project, the largest private sector investment in B.C. history. With in-person meetings halted due to COVID-19, improving online connectivity with the scattered, remote communities of B.C.’s north is a high priority for the 2021 B.C. budget, he said.

Former NDP MP and law professor Murray Rankin is B.C.’s new Indigenous relations minister, who has to make all B.C. laws consistent with the UN declaration, as directed by legislation passed before the pandemic. He told the forum that B.C.’s transformation means moving from “transactional agreements” on resource development to one based on human rights and self-government for the more than 200 Indigenous communities in B.C.

“We’re trying to create an environment where people are confident in investing,” Rankin said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureforestrymining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon phone app helps mental health

Just Posted

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

Shaun Wiebe sorts out some pills at Wiebe’s Pharmacy on 35th Street which opened in April 2015. Wiebe, who had his licence suspended by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia in 2019, was charged Jan. 22, 2021, with manslaughter in the case of the death of a Vernon woman in March 2018. He was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a February 2018 event. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter had licence suspended

Shaun Ross Wiebe was charged in connection with the death of Heather Barker at The Rise in 2018

It’s ‘Time to get a doctor’s note’ and head to SilverStar Mountain Resort, at least according to the POW cam after an ongoing dump of snow Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)
10cm of snow blankets Vernon ski resort… so far

SilverStar Mountain Resort reports it’s a ‘winter wonderland’ after Thursday snow dump

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Yellowhead Rail and Bridge (YRB) was out clearing snow along Highway 3b on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The inset shows the machine’s teeth. Photos courtesy of YRB
No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Highway 97 now clear after single-vehicle collision

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

A charity fishing derby targeting rainbow trout is being planned for both Shuswap and Okanagan Lake in April. (File photo)
Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Money raised from the derby will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

A stolen sport utility vehicle was found rolled on its roof in an orchard of Prairie Valley Road in Summerland. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Stolen vehicle found in Summerland orchard

Fake license plates had been used on vehicle

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

A new recreation and health centre has been proposed for Summerland. (Black Press file photo)
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

The En’owkin Centre, Theytus books and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) have announced the publication of four new children’s books entitled Follow the Water. (Theytus.com)
New Sylix children’s books teach kids about the eco-system

‘Follow the Water’ will be used to teach students in Kindergarten to Grade 5

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

Most Read