FILE – The Mood Cannabis store in Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

British Columbians will now be allowed to pick-up their online cannabis purchases in store, instead of just reserving it, to limit how much time customers spend inside stores during the pandemic.

In a Tuesday (Aug. 4) news release, the province said the move came after requests from private cannabis retailers, which have popped up in many B.C. cities since pot was legalized in late 2018.

Previously, customers could reserve product online but would have to complete the purchase in store. Now, only the age-verification step must be done in store.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said that online sales will help legal retailers to “increase competitiveness with the illegal market.”

Stores that sell cannabis can now also offer gift cards that can be used at all of that retailer’s locations, not just the one it was purchased at.

READ MORE: Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap pet nutritionist, raw diet advocate to be featured in national magazine

Just Posted

First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

59-year-old woman charged in Round Lake suspicious death incident

Dr. Henry art opens Lumby exhibit

Paper mache creation greets guests at Beyond the Mask show

New Lake Country fire hall breaks ground

Groundwork is on tap for a new community firehall. Site works are… Continue reading

Taps to run dry for some Lake Country residents

Outage Thursday, Aug. 6

Adaptive recreational program counts Vernon, Lake Country among stops

Adaptive Adventures is part of Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s program

VIDEO: Crews in Summerland film Christmas parade in July

Filming, on July 31, took place during the hottest days of 2020

Coldwater River wildfire near Coquihalla held at three-hectares

13 BC Wildfire personnel remain on scene

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve, no-appointment-needed testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

Shuswap pet nutritionist and raw diet advocate to be in national magazine

Sicamous’s Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

Two people die in outdoor shower, in Tulameen

Couple was attending a long weekend gathering

UPDATE: More personnel at Dry Lake fire, 43 properties remain under evacuation alert

Wildfire has been burning out of control north of Princeton for three days

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Senior ‘seriously injured’ after Kelowna bus crash

A Ford E350 van collided with a BC Transit Bus on KLO Road on Friday, July 31

Most Read